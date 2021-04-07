StarTech Alliance A Launches EaseeControl Edition for Small and Mid-Size Business PCs

New York, NY, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — StarTech Alliance, a global provider of PC Customer Supprt and PC optimization software and developer of EaseeControl, today announced the launch of EaseeControl App. Version 1.0.1.34.

EaseeControl secure, repair, optimize and removes unused files from users PCs, allowing Windows applications to run faster while also freeing up hard disk space. EaseeControl App. Version 1.0.1.34 ensure a higher user Privacy online and also cleans traces of user’s online activities such as internet history, cookies and confidential user information. EaseeControl users also claim the system is the safest, private, fastest and easiest to use.

“Private customers and IT professionals have been asking for a better App with Artificial Intellingence and Human customer Support embed. EaseeControl meets private and businesses’ PC users need to keep their laptops and standalone desktops running private, clean, safe and fast,” according to Bogdan Tudor, StarTech Alliance CEO. “Companies are looking to keep customers PCs: private, safe and running fast to extend their PC’s useful life,” Tudor added.

EaseeControl is the latest StarTech Alliance commercial software offerings.

About StarTech Alliance​

StarTech Alliance is the global provider of software and Customer Support that makes PCs run Private, Cleaner, Safest, Faster™. StarTech Alliance product, EaseeControl, has been downloaded over 100,000 times, is deployed in 15 countries and is available in more than 3 languages.

StarTech Alliance products are designed for home use, small and medium business, large enterprises and public sector organizations.

StarTech Alliance is located in the 575 Lexington Avenue, New York NY 10022 with offices and Europe.

More information is available at https://easeecontrol.com/, Twitter @EaseeControl, facebook.com/ EaseeControl

Read more: https://blog.easeecontrol.com/

Source: StarTech Alliance