The FirstJets Private Air Charter Company enters India and offers services across major cities in India

Delhi, India, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — The FirstJets is a private air charter company providing services across major cities in India and has been in business for over 30 years with over 160 Jets in Partnership. The FirstJets has many celebrities, industrialists, CEOs, chairman, and invest bankers as their esteem customers.

The First Jets Airline is proudly gaining popularity when it comes to providing private jet charter services. The experts are available 24/7 to assist with all your private jet charter flights. The Firstjets is part of WW Aviation – A WW Group company is a conglomerate with diversified business in Aviation, Real Estate, Life sciences, Technology, and Shipping.

The company has access to all private jet charters from long-range heavy jets, to light jets and has BBJ and ACJ aircraft for business purposes. The crew members are fully skilled professionals to assist you, and the experts assure your safety and security while traveling. The FirstJets offers different services for the clients such as private jet charter, business jet charter, group charter, corporate charter, celebrate charter, CEO charter, first family charter, charter for politicians, luxury charter, and wedding charter. Every flight commits you to make you feel comfortable and special at an affordable price!

The FirstJets offers special services for each customer and customises services according to your need. Celebrities can customise their fleets and crew for Music Tours, Movie Promos, Automotive Launches, Party in the Sky, Destination Weddings, and Vacays. The company owners can organise group meetings in the sky with the prospects and strategise in multiple cities worldwide. Every flight gives you a luxurious feel and comfortable sitting you never had before!

The FirstJets is providing private jet charter services 24/7. You can visit the website at info@thefirstjets.com or contact@thefirstjets.com or you can call the toll free number 1800-121-6119.

About the company:

The FirstJets is part of WW Aviation – A WW Group company, a conglomerate with diversified business in Aviation, Real Estate, Life sciences, Technology, and Shipping. The FirstJets is a private air charter company in India that offers all private jet types, ranging from light jets to long range heavy jets and even BBJ and ACJ aircraft for business purposes.