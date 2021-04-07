Ladies and Gents PG in Marathahalli & Whitefield | Coliving Spaces in Bangalore

Bangalore, India, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — LIVINN, couple-friendly rental homes with innovative new notions. They provide technology-enabled move-in-homes available at convenient locations that have close proximity to business hubs and the IT parks.

Thoughtfully designed with best in interiors, the homes are featured with fully-functional modernized technology. At LIVINN, one gets featured with a professionally managed place where flexibility comes with affordability. With LIVINN luxe stays, one gets a spacious apartment with the luxury of having one’s privacy and safety.

Being home to many students, professionals, couples, singles, families, LIVINN has created a name within the known and a brand for unknown to recognize. At LIVINN, one finds a home for different and diverse. It is a place where one connects, from diverse backgrounds and preferences, but what comes as one is, “NEVER CHANGING PRIORITY- CUSTOMERS & THEIR CHOICES.”

https://livinn.in/