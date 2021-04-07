Devart SecureBridge Supports New RAD Studio 10.4.2 and Adds TLS/SSL Server Component

PRAGUE, Czech Republic, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — Devart has recently introduced a long-awaited update of SecureBridge v9.5. The new version comes with support for RAD Studio 10.4.2 and two new components for implementing TLS/SSL and TCP/IP servers.

Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, presented a new version of SecureBridge v9.5 — security components for Delphi and C++ Builder.

SecureBridge now supports the latest versions of the IDEs and operating systems: RAD Studio 10.4.2, Lazarus 2.0.12, macOS 11 Big Sur, iOS 14, and Android 11.

This release also brought two new components — TScSSLServerConnection and TScTCPServer — for implementing TLS/SSL and TCP/IP servers, respectively. An SSL server performs cryptographic functions to ensure that the connection to your data infrastructure comes from a trusted client and no data is intercepted during the transmission across networks.

It sits between the client and the web or database server and helps to establish a secure connection through the use of SSL certificates, which verify the identity of the database or web server to the client and the identity of the client to the server. TScSSLServerConnection supports the latest encryption protocols (TLS 1.2, 1.3) and different symmetric and asymmetric encryption algorithms, such as AES-256-GCM, EC (ElipticCurve), etc. The TCP/IP component is part of an SSL server.

Other updates include the ability to interrupt a connection in the TScSSHServer component and new events, BeforeReadData and BeforeWriteDataEx, in the TScSFTP client component.

To learn more about the recent release, visit

https://blog.devart.com/securebridge-components-for-ssl-server.html

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.