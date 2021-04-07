Global One Roofing Announces Special Offers for Roofing Services

Toronto, Canada, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — Global One Roofing is a family-owned company specializing in commercial and residential roofing services. They are fully certified, insured, and licensed. They are known for offering reliable, efficient, and trustworthy assistance in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area. Their comprehensive services include everything from routine roof maintenance, simple roof repairs, and complete roof replacements. They have a competent crew to provide ideal solutions for all your roofing problems at the best possible price.

Services Offered by Global One Roofing

Residential Roofing

The expert roofers are knowledgeable, experienced, and fully insured. They provide comprehensive residential roofing services for residents in Toronto and the GTA. They offer a free, no-obligation assessment to understand the customers’ needs before beginning the project and work to address them.

Commercial Roofing

With 20 years of experience in the industry, Global One Roofing has the resources to cater to all types of roofing needs for commercial properties. They are equipped to provide commercial roof repair, maintenance, and replacement services. Their highly skilled and experienced experts conduct assessments to identify the source of a problem and recommend the best solutions accordingly.

Roof Maintenance

The roof maintenance program by Global One Roofing can keep a roofing system in excellent condition by identifying any potential problems and preventing damage. They offer services throughout the year to manage any issues caused by weather conditions.

Roof Repair

The roof repair specialists at Global One Roofing can handle any emergency, in addition to normal repair jobs. They can manage roof leaks, missing shingles, damage to flashing, chimneys, skylights, vents, and other penetrations, soffit and fascia problems, ice damming, storm damage, and more.

Roof Replacement

The roofing experts look for any underlying issues and offer a free onsite roofing assessment with an estimate. They specialize in commercial flat roof replacement with options such as tar and gravel system, modified bitumen 2-ply system, and 1-ply system.

Special Offers for Roofing Services by Global One Roofing

Global One Roofing has announced the following discounts on their services:

$ 350 OFF on Roof Replacement

$ 200 OFF on Flat Roof Replacement

24-Hour Emergency Repairs Starting at $600

Offer valid till 30th June 2021*

(*For first 50 customers only!)

About Global One Roofing

Established by Peter and his brother in 2005, Global One Roofing is based in Toronto. Their team offers quick and reliable advice to protect the integrity of any roofing system. They are dedicated to providing exceptional roofing services and have the resources to work on residential and commercial projects of all sizes.

They have the following certifications:

Working at Heights

CertainTeed

Skylux Velux

They serve the following areas:

Toronto

Etobicoke

Aurora

Mississauga

North York

Oakville

Burlington

Milton

More details about the roofing services offered by Global One Roofing can be found at https://www.globaloneroofing.ca/.

Contact Information

Contact Person: Peter Prenga

Organization: Global One Roofing

Address: 73 Station Rd., Etobicoke, ON M8V 2R2

Phone: 647-704-3084

Email: info@globaloneroofing.ca