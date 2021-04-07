Independent Living Solutions Inc. Designs and installs various home accessibility equipment for people with mobility impairment.

It provides best-in-industry products and also offers new and recycled accessibility products for manufacturing, installation, and operation.

Colorado Springs, CO, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — Independent Living Solutions, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of individual mobility and safety facilities, including stairlifts, wheelchair or vertical elevators, home elevators, stairs, automatic door openers, overhead elevators, stairlifts in Colorado Springs.

With over 20 years of combined experience in manufacturing, installation, and operation of appliances for people with a mobility disability, Independent Living Solutions is in the sector. It offers reliable accessibility equipment to support seniors who are unable to perform a certain mobility function. It provides a wide range of facilities, including vertical lifts, wheelchairs, stairs, automatic door openers, walk-bathtubs, power lift recliners, and much more. It has experience at the fairest price in providing excellent Vertical Platform Lifts.

Independent Living Solutions is known for conducting a comprehensive and cost-effective evaluation of customers’ mobility needs and ensuring safe passage both inside and outside their effective use of different equipment. It provides the mobility solution by using new or recycled appliances, or a mix of both, with the assistance of trained and skilled technicians. The recycled system provided by Independent Living Solutions is very successful and offers the most cost-effective customer satisfaction solutions. It provides the best quality equipment for people with a mobile impairment to go upstairs or downstairs independently.

Independent Living Solutions is powered by a trained and qualified team of technicians to provide the best quality and easy installation of equipment such as elevators or stairlifts. In addition to offering the best-refurbished stairlifts, it also provides the customers with full installation service. It believes all people are valuable and have great values, so it’s vital to work with them to keep them safe and accessible for their accessibility challenges.

About Independent Living Solutions: Independent Living Solutions, Inc. is an organization holding expertise in designing and installing mobility solutions at the most affordable prices for people with mobility impairment.