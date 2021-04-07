Print it Right the First Time Around!

Cape Town, South Africa, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — The printing industry has become overcrowded, and competitive, and AI automation is becoming a big factor as well. It would be such a horrible experience for a business if they have ordered labels to be printed and, on the day that they are delivered, the labels are either the wrong size, colour, or have the wrong text written on them! That is why it is a great idea to find a reliable label printer and supplier.

Label Ales have an extensive amount of experience in the thermal printing industry; this includes barcodes, labels, as well as overprinting of variable information, such as generic labels. It has become so much more cost-effective to do printing in-house, especially in the food, wine, and manufacturing industries. This is why Label Ales specialises in supplying the correct printers and ribbons for different applications, plus they do extensive research and trials to determine the correct ribbon for different label substrates.

Label Ales offer various services related to printing. They offer printing trials, which is where they do extensive research to find the correct ribbons for different label types, such as Semi-Gloss, Matt, Polyprop, Dairy Film and other various varnished label types. As mentioned, Label Ales also sells thermal label barcode printers for people to complete their printing in-house. This includes thermal transfer as well as direct thermal technology. The company have printers that are able to print at high speeds (4 inches per second), printers that are equipped with both parallel and serial interfaces, as well as easy loading and easy use printers. The maximum print width is 4.1 inches or 104mm.

Label Ales also have a label bureau, which is the printing of information on blank labels either supplied by the customer or sourced and supplied by the Label Ales team.

Label Ales specialises in supplying the correct printers and ribbons to customers which are needed for different applications. In addition to this, their clients get personalised support and after care because they pride themselves on their relationships that they have formed. For more information on the company, visit https://www.labelales.co.za/

About Label Ales:

The business was established back in 2005 and the owner and operator of Label Ales have more than 18 years of experience! Label Ales is based in South Africa and they are a company who specialises in the printing industry. Their products include barcode printers, labels, and printing-related services, such as printer rentals and overprinting of information on generic labels.

Contact:

113 Blaauwberg Road, Corner of Donkin Street

Table View, Cape Town, 7441, South Africa

Tel: 021 556 5736