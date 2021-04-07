VOLOFIT INTRODUCES NEW HIGH-INTENSITY INTERVAL TRAINING CONCEPT TO APPLE VALLEY

APPLE VALLEY, Minnesota, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — Volofit, a breakthrough HIIT fitness concept, opened its studio doors in Apple Valley, Minnesota on April 5, 2021 with enhanced safety precautions in place to ensure optimal health for all members. A surging national brand, Volofit is rapidly building its presence in the US market with 30+ new franchise agreements signed in 2021.

The Volofit Apple Valley team is set up for success with an experienced management team led by franchise owners, Eric and Laura Black. Dedicated fitness enthusiasts, Eric and Laura started their entrepreneurial journey in 2019 when they signed the contract to their own Volofit studio to bring a team-work inspired workout to Apple Valley. Joining the Black’s is HIIT expert head coach Julia Crosby, who comes from an exercise science background with Level 1 certifications in nutrition and CrossFit.

“It’s been a challenging year for the Apple Valley community and I am thrilled to finally open our studio doors and make Volofit a reality for our neighbors,” states Eric Black Franchise Owner, Volofit Apple Valley. “This new fitness concept is important to our community, it’s something they have been looking for when it comes to a fitness regime that truly challenges their minds and bodies. With our boosted safety protocols, we’re proactively taking steps to help protect our staff and members, and we’re excited to welcome them back into the studio.”

Volofit is the only gym that provides a fully balanced workout while keeping your mind engaged and your whole body challenged. The newly imagined concept offers innovative, never-repeating HIIT group fitness classes centered around four main pillars – endurance, strength, power and agility – to provide engagement, and improved overall health for members of all fitness levels. The philosophy is rooted in the interval training methodology, with a focus on reaping cardiovascular benefits without losing power, speed and strength.

The Volofit studio offers a safe and empowering boutique fitness space where members of the community are invited to reach their health and wellness goals with a team of expert and result-driven coaches. The studio is enhanced with fully equipped stations to maximize each unique workout designed to engage the full body. Volofit is the newest HIIT workout on the market tailored for people of all levels, ages and gender.

In compliance with CDC and local/state health departments, the location requires face coverings, social distancing, facility disinfecting, and offers modified exercise programming. To further ensure the wellbeing of Volofit’s members and staff, the studio is fully equipped with a high-capacity filtration system to create a safe space for the community to accomplish their fitness goals together. To learn more about Volofit’s health and safety preventative measures, please click here.

Volofit Apple Valley can be found at 14750 Cedar Ave Apple Valley, MN 55124. For more information on their memberships contact the studio at (952) 388-1170 or applevalley@volo-fit.com.

ABOUT VOLOFIT

Volofit is the next evolution of in-studio fitness, offering whole-body transformation through results-producing workouts. Every HIIT group workout is designed to challenge, maximize results, and keep members coming back for more. Volofit is one of many brands under Novus Fitness Brands LLC (NFB), owners of Tough Mudder Bootcamp and Tough Mudder Certified Training. To find a Volofit near you, visit www.volo-fit.com. To find out more about owning your own Volofit fitness studio, email Jeff Kulik at jeff.kulik@volo-fit.com.