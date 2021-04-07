Book Launch: The AI Dilemma – A Leadership Guide to Assess Enterprise AI Maturity & Explore AI’s Impact in Your Industry.

Toronto, Canada, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — Dr. Cindy Gordon, CEO & Founder, SalesChoice and Malay Upadhyay, Chief AI Customer Experience Officer, SalesChoice are pleased to announce the launch of their new book, published by BPB publications (Asia’s largest publisher of Technology books): The AI Dilemma: A Leadership Guide to Assess Enterprise AI Maturity & Explore AI’s Impact in Your Industry.

The book is authored keeping in mind those who are looking to grasp the current state and future possibilities of AI. This includes business and administrative educators, students and professionals. It is particularly useful for leaders who would like to focus on specific industries, assess their current state with AI and get their organizations to be AI ready.

Rich Karlgaard, futurist, editor-at-large at Forbes, says, “The crucial story of our time is how artificial intelligence at scale, long promised, suddenly became a reality. It is simply impossible to forecast where business, finance, society and geopolitics are headed without understanding AI’s trajectory. Happily we have accomplished guides in Dr. Cindy Gordon and Malay Upadhyay, who deftly lay out the possibilities and perils of our century’s most important technology.”

Through the AI Dilemma, Dr. Cindy Gordon and Malay Upadhyay bring to you cutting-edge coverage on AI and its ability to create a perfect world or a perfect storm across industries. Equipped with numerous real-world use-cases, the book imparts knowledge on innovations with AI and a process to determine your organizational AI readiness. It helps assist its readers in understanding their organization’s AI maturity and how to gain competitive advantage in their respective industry by introducing AI in the business culture. By the end of this book, you will get strategic insights on managing risk and advancing the AI mandate in your business practices.

The sectors covered include Healthcare, Education, Media & Telecom, Travel & Transportation, Governance, Agriculture, Manufacturing, Retail, Business Functions (Finance, HR, Law, Marketing & Sales), Offices and Personal Life. Apart from this, you will get acquainted with AI policies in the USA, China, Canada, UK, Germany, Australia, India, Russia, OECD and the EU.

For a limited time, you can avail a 20% discount on the E-book version here. Use the code: AIBPB20.

To order a copy on other leading stores around the world, click here.

About the Authors

Dr. Cindy Gordon is a Governor General awardee and the CEO and Founder of SalesChoice, an AI SaaS company for B2B sales. Winner of numerous awards for AI Disruption, she is a former Venture capitalist, Accenture Partner, Xerox GM and Citibank VP. Dr. Gordon is also the AI Board Advisor for the Forbes School of Business and Technology, Advisor, AI Forum, Chair of the AI Directory, CATA Board Advisor for Innovation and STEM, and an Adjunct Faculty Professor at George Brown College, teaching AI and Data Science Ethics. Her articles on Forbes can be found at https://www.forbes.com/sites/cindygordon/

Malay A. Upadhyay (MBA, M.Sc, B.Engg) is the Chief AI Customer Experience Officer at SalesChoice, where he has trained 150+ managers on the basics of AI and its successful adoption. A Duke of Edinburgh awardee and a customer journey executive experienced across three continents, Malay drives the subject of AI Management as an advisor, author, online instructor, and member of the European AI Alliance. His books can be found at https://www.amazon.com/author/malayaupadhyay

About SalesChoice Inc.

SalesChoice is a SaaS AI Insight Engine Platform and Data Sciences as a Services Company that helps B2B organizations end revenue uncertainties solving unpredictable challenges in Sales Forecasting, Opportunity Prioritization, Data Completeness, and Relationship Intelligence. The software helps reduce cost of sales by 20-30%, increase top-line revenue by 15-20%, and improve sales forecasting accuracy by 20-50%.

For more information, please contact:

Malay Upadhyay, Chief AI Customer Experience Officer, SalesChoice Inc.

malay.upadhyay@saleschoice.com

Or please visit https://www.saleschoice.com/ where you can find more information on the Sales Leaders Network (SLN)

Follow us on:

Twitter: www.twitter.com/SalesChoice_inc

Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/saleschoice