Bangalore, India, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — Bro Johnson Sequeira says In the Catholic Church, a parish priest is also known as a pastor, he is a priest appointed by the bishop to represent him to the local parish, which is a collection of neighborhoods in one small region of a division within a given state. A given city may carry a number of parishes, depending on the Catholic population.

The pastor is formerly known as a priest or an assistant pastor and a permanent deacon, or lay parishioners all known as pastoral associates. The parish council and finance council, which are built up of lay parishioners, for the most part, advice and counsel the pastor but don’t have regulatory or executive authority.

A service pastor is a high capability volunteer who takes responsibility for a particular service in church every week. A service pastor oversees the different volunteer teams, mostly connections teams, who play an important part in integrating people attending their service into the life of the church.

Four key Roles of Bro Johnson Sequeira include:

Service pastors are faithful to the vision of the church

A service pastor not only has to understand the vision of the church, but they are sold out to seeing it outperformed in their particular service.

Bro Johnson Sequeira’s vision speaks of building an experience of ‘Welcome Home’ for every individual that walks into any of our locations around the world. The service pastor, then, outworks this vision in their service by supporting volunteers to welcome people, love people, and connect people, and making them feel comfortable.

Service pastors build and manage a strong volunteer Team.

One of the key roles of a service Bro Johnson Sequeira pastor is to build and maintain strength beyond multiple key team areas involved in a service. They do this in three ways.

Firstly, he raises up several strong key leaders and places them in the right positions to manage these key team areas. Secondly, he leads a volunteer prayer meeting immediately before the service to pray for the service and create a sense of unity across the volunteer service team. And thirdly, he will interact with their key area leaders throughout the week to help them to grow their areas and move the service forward as a whole.

Service pastors lead the service

Service pastors convey the atmosphere in the service. They will sit on the front row of the auditorium, lean into worship and the preaching, and practice model the kind of atmosphere the Senior Pastor needs to have in the service.

Service pastors create momentum in the service and support their teams to replicate the same.

Service pastors are available for people

Connecting with people is an important responsibility of a worship pastor! Whether it’s catching up with someone before the service, calling people midweek, or connecting them to a New Christians course, it is the role of Bro Johnson Sequeira service pastor and his teams to be available for people and to help them to become integrated into church life.

Having service pastors in one’s church is a convenient way to serve and help the people that come to one’s church. It supports the Senior Pastor to focus on big-picture areas, generates an opportunity to raise up new leaders, and builds an environment to help get people connected.

This thought was originally shared during a webinar on Service Pastors hosted by Bro Johnson Sequeira and his team during ‘Online Open Week’. Online Open Week is one’s opportunity to receive impartation and training directly from the team through live webinars.

If one would like to watch the full recording or find out more about future events from the Bro Johnson Sequeira Network, click below.

The Conclusion:

The conclusion summarizes a range of challenges and possibilities faced by the Catholic Church in the twenty-first century. Challenges include issues closely joined with modernity, including and its impact on religious expression. It will also continue to be a major factor for religious groups as the century progresses. As well as these, the digital revolution is both a challenge and an opportunity for the Church, as it, like all religious associations, seeks to secure its place in the digital field, finally, provides both trials and prospects for religion, but the Church’s promotion of religious freedom will help it to see the benefits offered by a secular public sphere.

The conclusion then describes how the Church is well-positioned to respond to these challenges in the years before, through its global presence and its commitment to diversity, and through acting as a source of hope for the world’s poor and disabled.