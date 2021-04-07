Capital City Nurses Offers Safe Home Care

Chevy Chase, MD, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — Capital City Nurses is pleased to announce that they offer safe home care options for residents throughout Maryland and the Washington, DC area. Their team of experienced nurses can provide reliable care so seniors can remain safely in their own homes.

When families request a caregiver from Capital City Nurses, they can rest assured that their loved one will be in capable hands with a trained, experienced nurse who has passed background checks and completed the appropriate training. Caregivers provide the personalized care required to help seniors remain safe in their homes. Families can choose the types of services provided, including companionship, personal care, transportation, help around the house, medication reminders, and more. They strive to give every client the customized care they require so they can maintain a level of independence.

All of the caregivers who work for Capital City Nurses have current nursing licenses and go through continuing education to ensure they are up to date on all of the changes in the industry. They also carry insurance and must pass a background check to ensure the safety of every client. Families can rest easy during this pandemic knowing that the caregivers who take care of their senior loved ones follow all of the CDC guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Anyone interested in learning about the home care services offered can find out more by visiting Capital City Nurses online or by calling 1-866-807-7307.

About Capital City Nurses : Capital City Nurses is a leading provider of home health care for seniors throughout Maryland and Washington, DC. All of their caregivers are licensed, insured, and must pass a background check. Services are customized to meet the needs of each client. The company also operates an eight-resident assisted living facility for those who need more focused care.

