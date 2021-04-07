New Seattle Parking Platform Provides Affordable & Convenient Options

Seattle, WA, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — Park Seattle, the city’s newest parking platform, makes finding a parking spot easier and more affordable than ever. The platform is accessible online and via its app for locals and tourists alike.

The goal of Park Seattle is simple; to make the process of finding and securing a parking spot as convenient and wallet-friendly as possible. Users can search for parking near popular Seattle destinations or by searching for a specific address. The platform currently provides access to 60+ garages in and around the Seattle area.

“We couldn’t be more excited to offer easy, affordable parking in the Seattle area. We charge the lowest fees in the industry to our parking operators, passing on all savings to our customers. Our touchless parking options are COVID-safe as well, as users will simply need to scan the barcode on their phones to access their pre-paid spot,” said Nick Hutson, one of Park Seattle’s founding members.

In addition to one-off parking spots, Park Seattle also offers monthly parking spots for most garages in the Seattle and Bellevue areas. This is ideal for those who need flexible parking schedules for their jobs.

Park Seattle continues to expand into new garages throughout the area.

About Park Seattle: Park Seattle was founded in 2021 as a collaborative effort by the largest parking operators in the area to address the need for an easier and more affordable parking solution in the area. The platform offers individual spots and monthly parking passes to account holders. Users can simply search a destination or address to find a variety of affordable parking options in the targeted area.

Company: Park Seattle

City: Seattle

State: WA

Country: United States