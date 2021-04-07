a1qa’s reps are hosting tracks at QA Global Summit’21 by Geekle

USA, Lakewood, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — Throughout April 6-7, QA experts from renowned global companies are gathering to share practical entry-level and deep tech QA insights. The a1qa team, including Head of global business development Dima Tish, QA Consulting group expert and pre-sales manager Alex Pechinsky, and Head of quality architects team Kate Bazyleva, are taking part at the Summit as moderators of QA tracks.

Intending to spread the idea of the essential role that QA is playing throughout SDLC, the speakers will be delivering their views of progressive QA approaches across such topics as testing types, methodology, motivation for juniors as well as innovations, testing tools, QA management for senior-level specialists.

By accumulating QA expertise, the event allows the participants to be up-to-date with relevant QA knowledge distributed into sessions. This is where a1qa’s specialists become involved in dispensing it.

Kate will be hosting “Motivation & Thinking” and “Leadership & Management,” Alex — “Manual vs Automation” and “Testing Techniques,” and Dima will be holding “Testing Management.”

“With a1qa’s mission to develop the QA ecosystem worldwide, we assist QA Global Summit speakers in introducing advanced ways to tackle QA-related issues helping the attendees stay on top of their skills and emerging trends in software testing,” ― Dima Tish added.

About a1qa

With 18 years of experience in the SQA business, a1qa is a next-gen QA vendor providing a full-fledged range of QA and software testing services. Having served hundreds of global clients, including companies from the F500 list, 800+ professionals are constantly nurturing the QA arsenal at 10+ in-house CoEs and R&Ds while implementing trending innovations like AI, ML, cloud computing, and more.

Contact:

United Kingdom:

3d Floor, 5-8 Dysart Street, Moorgate House, London, EC2A 2BX

+44 208 816 7320

United States:

3900 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Suite 485 Lakewood, CO 80235

+1 720 207 5122

info@a1qa.com

Check out more information about a1qa on the website.