Art doesn’t stop on social media. Three italians pay homage to Santiago Ribeiro the most famous surrealist in the world with a video of 70 thousand views

The Italian actor Maurizio Bianucci, winner of the Crocitti 2019 Award, has taken part in important and successful series such as Suburra, numerous plays and RAI fictions, and declaims the poem in the Italian version entitled "Profluvi" by the Sicilian poet Vincenzo Cali', while the English one entitled "Flows" is declaimed by the journalist and curator of Benevento art Annalina Grasso, who frames the works of the international artist, founder of the movement with restless words and alienating "New Surrealism Now", Santiago Ribeiro, whose works flow in Times Square, New York, which shows us how probably we would be if we totally liberated our unconscious and our impulses: naked and blind, not really free, but lost, euphoric, not happy.

The art of Santiago was, is, and could still be a vision of the minds of each of us, especially in this historical moment, made of lockdown, distance teaching, physical distance that generate in us anxiety and stress, fear for the future, anguish. What could be inside our minds exhausted by the restrictions and at the same time by the fear of contagion? A desire to get rid of the clothes of the decent citizen, of the homo civil, Christian, rational, snobbing free will, and follow only their instinct, the dark part of himself; vent. To live in a society as Marquis De Sade imagined and hoped for, where there can be no punishment, no trial for evil actions, because man follows what Nature creates and destroys.

However, the video implements what is called heterogenesis of ends, that is, through “the vision of what could be if”, which leads us to aspire to something else and to make us increasingly aware of the contradiction between need and good and, finding the true foundation of the dignity and value of us human beings, so as not to be blind or naked and wander in perpetual uncertainty, but to appeal to the impersonal that is present in each person to overcome our anxieties and fears. Art with the support of technology helps us to do so, even remotely, showing ourselves how similar we can be at this time.

Can you look at the pandemic, the changing world, the lockdown, the restrictions, in a different way? How many times have we thought about freeing our urges? The Portuguese artist Ribeiro shows us our unconscious in a video made by three Italians to pay homage to his “New Surrealism” that can tell us a lot about ourselves in relation to the time we are living.

