TNNS Pro Announces Steve Nash as Global Brand Ambassador

New York, NY, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — An eight-time NBA All-Star, Steve Nash has been named the newest TNNS Global Brand Ambassador.

An eight-time NBA All-Star, Nash is a Canadian professional basketball coach and former player who is currently the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. Nash played 18 seasons with the Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers. He won back-to-back MVP awards in 2005 and 2006 while playing for the Suns, becoming just the 10th player in NBA history to win the award in consecutive seasons. A five-time assist champion, Nash currently ranks third in NBA history with 10,335 career assists.

“TNNS Pro will not only change the way we think about tennis but TNNS Pro is also building a better future for the sport,” said Steve Nash.

“A character in one of Shakespeare’s plays once said, some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them. Any of these could apply to Steve Nash.” said Nick Williams, one of the Co-founders of TNNS Pro. “We are extremely pleased to have Steve become our TNNS’s Global Brand Ambassador. We are using the most innovative blockchain technologies to develop a new generation of tennis that can contribute to the sport”

”Steve is a remarkable talent and we know he is only going to continue to rise to new heights,” said Tsolak Gevorkian, the CEO of TNNS Pro. “When we first approached Steve about a partnership nearly a month ago, we were drawn to his confidence and fierce ambition as much as his power to hold nothing back. He loves to express himself with sports and is a constant inspiration to his fans on living boldly. It’s that authenticity and unapologetic spirit that we admire, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the TNNS family.”

“Steve is a passionate athlete who advocates for others. He brings an exceptional level of enthusiasm and passion to everything he does and displays graciousness and humility everywhere he goes,” said Sam Chow, the COO of TNNS Pro.

About TNNS Pro

TNNS Pro is the first company that will reward non-professional tennis leagues and tournaments with innovative blockchain technology that will bring value to tennis players to use and love. Each club or association that joins will be given a supply of TNNS Tokens to reward its members and fans. We see the future where non-professional leagues or events will reward their winners with TNNS Tokens and there is a limited supply of anywhere in the world. Making the world of non-professional feel the competitiveness of the professionals.

For tennis players, fans, event organizers, brands and sponsors that will offer discounts on products and live virtual tickets, so that you can create a lively atmosphere for your favourite player and feel like you are there in the front row and you can even cheer on your favourite players from thousands of miles away. Be part of the environment, in the main live tennis events. Each court can have 100,000 to 200,000 live viewers with TNNS tokens.

We are also interested in talking to brands and event organizers. Our goal is to give you a complete experience within the TNNS token ecosystem. If you would like to partner with us, please feel to contact us.