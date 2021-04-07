Braun Siler Kruzel Recognized by “Best Lawyers in America”

Scottsdale, AZ, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — Braun Siler Kruzel is pleased to announce their lawyers, Bradley Braun and Greg Kruzel, were both recognized in the Best Lawyers in America guide for 2021 published by US News and World Report. The law firm was also listed in the Best Law Firms rankings for 2021 in Scottsdale, AZ, in both trusts and estates law and litigation for trusts and estates.

Braun was recognized for his work in the areas of trusts and estates, and has appeared in the list every year since 2013. His partner, Kruzel, made the list for trusts and estates, as well as for his litigation services, since 2003. This list is compiled each year based on peer-review evaluations with lawyers around the world voting and evaluating the legal capabilities of each lawyer on the list. This is a high honor for those who practice law.

In addition to the recognition for these two individual lawyers, the law firm itself is ranked as one of the best law firms in the state, giving their clients confidence they are choosing a law firm that can provide the representation and assistance they need during these challenging times in their lives.

Anyone interested in learning about their appearance on these lists or the services offered can find out more by visiting the Braun Siler Kruzel website or by calling 1-480-951-8044.

About Braun Siler Kruzel : Braun Siler Kruzel was founded in 1999 and is a full-service law firm focusing on estate planning and trust administration for contested and uncontested estates. Their team has the experience necessary to help their clients with probate and trust administration, charitable gift planning, real estate law and business organization and succession planning. They strive to help their clients protect and preserve their legacies.

