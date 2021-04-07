Options Residential Offers 24/7 Emergency Support Services

Burnsville, Minnesota, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — Options Residential is pleased to announce they provide 24/7 emergency support services to those who need it. When individuals are recovering from addiction, it’s essential to have access to qualified support staff to help them through challenging times. The staff at Options Residential is ready to provide that service.

Options Residential takes a person-centered approach to addiction recovery, providing the personalized services each individual needs to help them along the path to recovery. Their 24-hour emergency support service includes a variety of options, including 24-hour phone responses, weekly telephone call check-ins, face-to-face meetings weekly and technology support. These tools give recovering addicts the assistance they need whenever they need it to ensure they stay on a positive path.

In addition to the above-mentioned features, the 24/7 emergency support services from Options Residential also offers triage and support for 911 assistance, help with coping skills, triggers and crisis plans, problem solving, crisis intervention and much more. Their goal is to ensure recovering addicts can stay on the right path with less risk of relapse.

Anyone interested in learning about the 24/7 emergency support services available can find out more by visiting the Options Residential website or by calling 1-952-564-3030.

About Options Residential: Options Residential is a full-service residential program that assists addicts and recovering addicts. They offer a variety of services, including 24/7 emergency support, community residential services, child foster care and customized living services. Their goal is to help their patients recover from their addiction and live a better quality of life.

