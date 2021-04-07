TOP 5 Video Slots to Play on Easter 2021

Toronto, Canada, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — The Canadian government has warned its citizens to stay home and not make any plans for this Easter. But it’s one of the greatest holidays in Canada, and it’s fiendishly challenging to follow this guidance properly. If you cannot celebrate Easter with your family, relatives, and close friends, then the holiday will come to your digital doors for itself. Software developers have prepared for this event and developed ineffable gambling solutions by Easter’s Eve. Take a look at the top 5 casino slots to play on Easter 2021, and enjoy the holiday to the greatest extent.

Lucky Easter (Red Tiger Gaming)

Red Tiger Gaming knows what you need for Easter. Therefore, the developer created Lucky Easter following the original visual vibes of the holiday. Easter baskets, bunny rabbits, carrots, eggs, paschal candles and much more will be met during the gameplay. Start an epic egg hunt and get your sweet reward!

Your hunting begins on a five-reel and three-row playground grid, which obtains 20 lines for payout. The background is super pleasant for the eyes and transfers you into a peaceful meadow. The symbols are drawn interestingly, especially the Easter bunny rabbit, which seems like an animal Rambo, with a bunch of carrots on his chest. This bunny will assist you in hunting the Easter Egg Pack that can lead you to a massive win of up to x800 the placed stake. The video slot has everything you need – a bonus game with free spins, a basket with multipliers, and generous paschal prizes.

The hunting won’t be so easy because it’s a high-volatility game but with an average RTP of 95%. Catch your luck with Lucky Easter.

Hello Easter (BGaming)

The next option that will help you to celebrate Easter and provide you with a festive mood is the Hello Easter casino slot presented to the gambling market by BGaming. As the previous slot from this list, Hello Easter will dip you to the green meadow with cute bunnies, hens and chickens. The video slot seems to be childish because of its colourful and cute visualization.

This green meadow is filled with decorative plants and consists of a traditional grid of 5×3 with 9 fixed paying lines. The game is mega straightforward in case of gameplay. You won’t find any bonus features within the game despite a Gamble option. But this risk-game was developed unusually: instead of choosing black or red, you need to pick Bunny or Chicken. It is triggered after every successful match of symbols that grants any kind of winnings.

The winning potential of the game isn’t massive and can reach the edge of x1,000 the initial bet. A Return-to-Player index is great here and compose 97%, which is above the average number. Despite the lack of bonus features, the game offers Easter vibes, joyful mood and possibility to say hello to Easter.

Frog Story Easter Edition (EGT)

EGT Interactive has prepared for this celebration as well and modified the Frog Story online slot a little bit. This Easter Edition is like the sequel to the original game, which might be based on the Brothers Grimm storytelling, but there is nothing grim here. Only a colourful background and images are on the game table.

The story continues on five reels and three rows, having twenty winning combinations. To make the story more attractive, the developer added a Toppling Reels Multiplier and a risk game. Moreover, it’s possible to get one out of four progressive jackpots that are constantly growing up. Of course, you will see many paschal symbols, like Easter eggs, chocolate bunnies, and different symbolic flowers. And the majestic sound effects create a unique festive atmosphere to celebrate Easter properly.

Keep in mind that you can get the highest amount of money (C$200,000) after landing five Scatter symbols on the playground field. The level of volatility is a little bit higher than the medium. Therefore, you have more chances to get this combination. Unfortunately, there is no information regarding the return percentage to players, but you have a shot at competing for the progressive jackpot.

Easter Island 2 (Yggdrasil)

On the eve of Easter, Yggdrasil has presented the second edition of the well-known video slot Easter Island. The second part of the game will transport you to Easter Island together with the Moʻai duo. Spend this holiday at the beach, take your drink and go wild because of massive wins.

The vacations will be spent on an extraordinary playground field with six reels and five rows. The number of pay lines is changeable due to the Expanding Reels feature and can reach 55 fixed lines. The visual effects are worth your special attention because Yggdrasil knows how to implement 3D graphics and makes the gameplay super attractive. Furthermore, the video game was given many interesting features such as symbol swap respins, colossal respins, and colossal wilds. Each of them makes it possible to increase the winning potential of the slot.

The highest potential of the slot is 750,000 Canadian dollars. It comes with a fantastic RTP index of 96% and a high level of volatility. So, your Easter holiday won’t be bored in the cheerful company of two Moʻai.

Mega Bunny Hyperways (GameArt)

So, if you are still looking for what to play on the holiday and how to entertain yourself, you will like this game solution provided by GameArt – Mega Bunny Hyperways. Yes, it’s exactly Hyperways. Compared to the famous Megaways mechanic, the Hyperways feature gives a little bit of more winning combination, namely – 60,466,176. Go to the old farmyard and meet this Mega Bunny to get some Easter presents.

The farmyard is fixed and consists of five reels and four rows. As you may notice from the headline of the game, you will, for sure, meet some Mega Bunny, which will lead you to a good reward. The bigger the bunny is, the bigger multiplier you will receive. Despite the multiplier feature, there are free spins (up to 8). Furthermore, you have an option to buy this feature and temp your luck. Who knows, maybe, the Mega Bunnies reward you to the greatest extent.

Visit this quaint farm with high volatility and 96.5% of RTP and meet the Mega Bunny alongside carrots and paschal eggs to get the highest reward – x50,000 the bet.

GamblerKey wishes you a happy Easter! Stay safe, follow the indications of the government and enjoy gambling only in the best online slots.