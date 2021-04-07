High-Sensitivity Cardiac Biomarker Market Key Players, End User, Demand and Consumption By 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ —

Many people suffer from cardiac problems, which can lead to major cardiac diseases. The use of high-sensitivity cardiac biomarkers provides real-time diagnosis for patients who are suffering from cardiac ischemia, ASC (acute coronary syndrome), and various other cardiac-related problems. The high-sensitivity cardiac biomarker is placed within the blood stream to identify the cardiac problem for checking the damage ratio of the heart, and also to find out the stress level of the heart. The diagnosis that the high-sensitivity cardiac biomarker can make determines the risk of the heart of the patient, which can be very helpful for treatment. A high-sensitivity cardiac biomarker is mostly used for the diagnosis for myoglobin, CK-MB, CK (creatinine kinase), and cardiac troponin, which can be a real-time protection for cardiac patients. The symptoms of cardiac ischemia along with acute coronary syndrome and other cardiac diseases are change in pressure, chest pain, nausea, and others, which can lead to cardiac problems. High-sensitivity cardiac biomarkers are much more effective than any other diagnosis methodology for cardiac problems. These high-sensitivity cardiac biomarkers are done at the point of care for cardiac patients.

High-Sensitivity Cardiac Biomarker Market: Drivers and Restraints

The high-sensitivity cardiac biomarker market is expected to be a growing market over the forecast period, as the cardiac patient pool is high in various geographical regions, which directly boosts the market for high-sensitivity cardiac biomarkers. According to CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), approx. 735,000 U.S. citizens are suffer from heart attacks every year. Out of these, around 525,000 experience a first-time heart attack, and approx. 210,000 have already experienced a heart attack in the past. The developed medical systems in some of the regions also directly boosts the market for high-sensitivity cardiac biomarkers. The high cost related to high-sensitivity cardiac biomarkers along with the lack of awareness among cardiac patients and health professionals are the current hindrances for the market for high-sensitivity cardiac biomarkers.

High-Sensitivity Cardiac Biomarker Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global high-sensitivity cardiac biomarker market can be segmented on the basis of diagnosis type and end user.

Based on diagnosis type, the global high-sensitivity cardiac biomarker market is segmented as:

CK-MB

Creatinine Kinase

Myoglobin

Cardiac Troponin

Others

Based on end user, the global high-sensitivity cardiac biomarker market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Cardiology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Others

High-Sensitivity Cardiac Biomarker Market: Overview

The global high-sensitivity cardiac biomarker market is estimated to be a growing market, as cardiac-specialized hospitals and clinics are increasing in various regions, which directly boosts the market for high-sensitivity cardiac biomarkers. Industries along with various research organizations are working to develop new variants of high-sensitivity cardiac biomarkers that can be more accurate for monitoring cardiac problems in various age groups. Among the end users, the hospitals segment holds a major market as the presence is high all the geographical regions and also due to high budget for healthcare segment to enhance the infrastructures in developing countries.

High-Sensitivity Cardiac Biomarker Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global high-sensitivity cardiac biomarker market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America has a major market share, as the number of industry players present is high in the region, along with various reimbursement options, which directly affect the market for high-sensitivity cardiac biomarkers. Europe is expected to experience high growth rate, as the adoption rate for high-sensitivity cardiac biomarkers is increasing among healthcare professionals. CIS & Russia are expected to experience increasing growth, as the adoption rate is increasing among end users for high-sensitivity cardiac biomarkers. Japan is expected to experience moderate growth, as the ageing population have a high risk of cardiac problems, which directly boosts the market of high-sensitivity cardiac biomarkers. Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to experience increasing growth, as the awareness about high-sensitivity cardiac biomarkers is increasing for the diagnosis of cardiac problems, along with the increasing medical infrastructure in various countries. The Middle East & Africa (MEA) is expected to experience slow growth, as the medical infrastructure is developing in these regions, along with the increasing awareness among healthcare professionals.

High-Sensitivity Cardiac Biomarker Market: Key Players

The global market for high-sensitivity cardiac biomarkers is highly fragmented. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global high-sensitivity cardiac biomarkers market are Creative Diagnostics, HyTest Ltd, Biomedica, Life Diagnostics, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Enzo Life Sciences, Inc. (sub. of Enzo Biochem Inc.), Randox Laboratories Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Merck KGaA, among others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

