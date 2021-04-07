Shop on Ubuy Kuwait Fashion Store and Enjoy “Free Shipping”

Kuwait City, Kuwait, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — Ubuy Kuwait, a popular global cross-border shopping platform in Kuwait is offering free shipping for customers who buy anything from their fashion store which is available on their app and website.

People around the world are using online shopping to get all their dream stuff. This trend has grown even more during the Covid19 pandemic time since people prefer to follow the social distancing norms to stay safe and secure. But, an online fashion store is a place for fashionistas to explore and get all their latest trendy stuff. Shopping online and saving money is the main aim of many customers. Everyone who shops online would love to get “FREE Shipping” whenever they buy anything online. The shipping charges can be quite expensive especially when people buy exclusive stuff from international stores.

Some stores offer free shipping only when customers hit a minimum spending limit. But, Ubuy is offering “FREE Shipping” to all its customers who shop in their fashion store. Customers can save money and also get up to a 15% discount when they purchase anything from this store. There are no conditions since this benefit is applicable for any item purchased at the Ubuy fashion store.

About Free Shipping

Whenever anything is sent from one place to another, it does incur a cost. This cost is higher especially when things are sent overseas. Most retailers cannot afford to bear this additional cost and hence charge their customers for the shipping. These charges will depend on how heavy the items are and also the distance it has to move till it reaches the customer.

Shipping charges for products can cost more if the customer requires it faster. But some retailers like Ubuy, do offer “FREE Shipping” to all their customers for a particular time period or during special promotions. This helps the company to attract more customers and help them buy more stuff, without worrying about the additional shipping charges.

The Ubuy Fashion Store

The Ubuy Kuwait fashion store has a vast collection of clothes and apparel from top global brands. It is the right place to explore the latest fashion trends in Women’s clothing, Men’s clothing and fashion items for girls. This store also provides clothes for plus size people and customers can use the filters, to get exactly what they require.

Customers can choose from a wide range of tops, dresses, denim & jeans, jackets & coats, graphic tees, lingerie, swimwear, activewear, sleepwear, rompers & jumpsuits, bodysuits, bottoms, matching accessories etc. This website gives you a plethora of options to get the best in the latest trending global fashion. All the products are available at great prices and come with special discounts too.

Discover a diverse range of fashionable clothing and accessories to mix and match each style, to create your own fashion statement. Online shopping is a smart option to get dresses for special occasions such as weddings, birthday parties, etc. This fashion store also has a wide range of fashion items for men; like formal shirts, T-shirts, trousers, jeans, etc.

So enjoy fast free shipping, 24/7 customer service and a wide range of fashion items while shopping for your dream fashion items.

About Ubuy

Ubuy is a global Ecommerce company operating in 90 countries and headquartered in Kuwait. It was launched in 2014 and provides services to most parts of North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and the Middle East. Customers can choose any product from over 50 million diverse globally branded products. They also provide customers with the option to choose products from their 7 international stores.

Media Contact:

Ubuy Technologies

Al Murqab, Block 3, Khalid Ibn Al Waleed Street, Mazaya Tower 3, Floor 22, Kuwait

Email: info@ubuy.com

Website: https://www.ubuy.com