Synthetic Stem Cells Market Growing at a CAGR of 22.5% – Potential Application in Major Industries

According to the new market research report “Synthetic Stem Cells Market by Application (Cardiovascular Disease, Neurological Disorders, Other Applications (Cancer, Diabetes, Gastrointestinal, Musculoskeletal Disorders)), Region (North America (US, Canada), Europe, APAC, RoW) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™, the ethical concerns on the use of embryonic stem cells and the risk of tumor formation and immune response to natural stem cells are the key factors driving the growth of this market.

Expected Revenue Surge: The Synthetic Stem Cells Market is expected to grow from USD 14 million in 2023 to USD 37 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the Synthetic Stem Cells Market in 2023. This is majorly attributed to the rising research on stem cells in the region, coupled with public-private funding. The region is a global leader in the research on regenerative therapies such as stem cells and is backed by funding on advanced research infrastructure to commercialize novel regenerative therapies. Moreover, North America is the pioneer of synthetic stem cell technology and will be the early adopter of this technology in the coming years.

The technology is developed and patented by North Carolina State University (NCSU) (US) and Zhengzhou University (China).

In line with the rising importance of stem cell, researcher Ke Cheng, an associate professor at North Carolina State University, and his research partner Dr. Thomas Caranasos of the University of North Carolina School of Medicine created a protocol to harvest the healing factors secreted by the heart stem cells and encapsulate them synthetically. This offers a breakthrough in cardiac treatment using these artificial stem cells. The study was conducted in animal models and is expected to require five more years to be conducted on humans. This ‘platform technology’ is expected to be a breakthrough in the field of stem cell therapy in the coming years.

