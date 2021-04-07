Queen Margaret University, MSM Higher Ed announce pathway program partnership; first UK-based Founding Member

Hamburg, Hamburg, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — Education management platform MSM Higher Ed proudly announced its latest pathway partnership with Queen Margaret University (QMU) in Scotland. Onboard the exclusive MSM Higher Ed Pathways program, QMU is MSM Higher Ed’s first Founding Member institution in the United Kingdom.

“The MSM Higher Ed Pathways initiative offers a unique opportunity for students to begin their studies at, or close to home, and later on complete their degrees at internationally recognized institutions in destination countries such as Canada, US, UK, Australia and New Zealand,” said Donna Hooker, MSM Higher Ed President.

MSM Higher Ed Pathways prepares students for entry or advanced standing at multiple universities in study destinations for international education. The program is unique in a way that it highlights its global consortium of 26 Founding Members, all responsible for designing the pathway curriculum to be carried out at MSM Higher Ed delivery centres in over 50 cities internationally in the next three years.

These Founding Member institutions also provide advice on the design of future study abroad pathways for international students.

QMU joins the roster of MSM Higher Ed Founding Member institutions from destination countries such as Canada, USA, New Zealand, Australia, the UK and the rest of Europe.

“As a pioneer in inclusiveness, Queen Margaret University is looking forward to collaborating with MSM Higher Ed Pathways in offering individuals from diverse countries and backgrounds the opportunity to join our distinctive academic programmes here in Edinburgh,” said Professor Richard Butt, Deputy Principal, Queen Margaret University, Edinburgh. “As an outward-looking university, QMU aims to shape a better world through education, research and innovation. We believe that this partnership with MSM Higher Ed will open more opportunities for us to reach and nurture more international students.”

As part of the global consortium, QMU may take part in quality assurance reviews, welcome a steady stream of qualified international students from diverse countries and backgrounds, and become part of Foundation studies and pathways recruitment events. In addition, it is able to boost its global presence and branding as an MSM Higher Ed partner institution.



QMU—History and Pride

Established in 1875, QMU looks to shape a better world through education, research, and innovation. The university is named after Saint Margaret, wife of King Malcolm III of Scotland, and is located in Musselburgh, Scotland—benefitting from easy access to the centre of Edinburgh, Scotland’s vibrant and historic capital city.

Through its person-centred approach, QMU dedicates itself in the subjects of healthcare, social sciences, creative arts, business, management and enterprise, and primary and secondary teaching.

With its strong ethos of partnership and collaboration, the institution prides itself as a pioneer in inclusiveness as the institution embraces people from all backgrounds. It adheres to Equality Act 2010 and the University Court ensures that QMU meets its public sector equality duty and the specific duties relevant to the country. The university also maintains close ties to the local community and gives back through its local community facilities like its clinics, library, Business Gateway Service, and food catering and retail outlets.

Students who have started their programs through MSM Higher Ed Pathways delivery centres close to their homes may choose to proceed to complete their degree at QMU.

Queen Margaret University comprises the first batch of MSM Higher Ed Pathways Founding Members, which also includes Griffith University in Australia, and Frostburg State University, Hawaii Pacific University, University of Charleston, and Hartwick College in the US.



Building Partnerships

More higher education institutions from destination countries are targeted to become Founding Members, creating a range of study abroad pathways for qualified international students.

Meanwhile, institutions from China, India, Mexico, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and other countries across the globe are welcome to become delivery centres for students who are looking to get a head start toward their international studies.

MSM Higher Ed Pathways is a program by MSM Higher Ed, an industry leader in education management solutions that create opportunities for students while building capacity for international student enrollment and new revenue streams for partner institutions.

Interested institutional partners may send their expression of interest to MSM Higher Ed President Donna Hooker at donna@msquare.media.

For more details, visit MSM Higher Ed official website at www.msmhighered.com.

