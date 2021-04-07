Microservices in Healthcare Market Worth $343.3 million – Emergence of IoT Applications

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ —

The benefits of micro service architecture, such as their ability to increase overall efficiency and project delivery speed, are the primary factor driving the market growth. However, concerns regarding security and regulatory compliance and the complexity of architecture are expected to hinder the growth of this market.

According to the new market research report “Microservices in Healthcare Market by Component (Platform, Services (Consulting, Integration, Training, Support, Maintenance)), Delivery (Cloud, Hybrid, Private, On-premise), End User (Health care Provider, Payer, Life Science) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™

Expected Revenue Surge: The Global Microservices in Healthcare Market is projected to reach USD 343.3 million by 2023 from the estimated USD 103.1 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 21.3%.

Geographical View in-detailed:

Geographically, Segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the market in 2018. The large share of North America in the global microservices in healthcare market can be attributed to the growing focus on improving the overall efficiency of healthcare organizations and greater product and service availability in the region.

Global Key Leaders:

The microservices in healthcare market is marked by the presence of several big and small players. Prominent players in this market include AWS (US), CA Technologies (US), Microsoft (US), Salesforce (US), Pivotal Software (US), Infosys (India), IBM (US), NGINX (US), Oracle Corporation (US), and Syntel (US).

AWS is one of the leading providers of cloud computing technologies. Since its inception in 2006, the company has focused on delivering the most advanced technology solutions and services to its customers. It provides highly reliable infrastructure with low variable costs that scale with end users’ business requirements. AWS has been strategically focusing on expanding its market reach by using various organic and inorganic strategies. In November 2017, AWS announced the launch of Amazon EKS and AWS Fargate.

The company leverages its internal R&D budget to cater to the needs of a wide class of enterprises by deploying highly innovative and customized solutions and services. The major focus of AWS has been on organic strategies, such as new product launches, product upgradations, and business expansions. It releases product upgrades frequently to stay competitive in the market by serving the dynamic needs of its customers. It also consistently develops new products to gain a competitive edge over other major players in the market.

