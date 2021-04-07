Bone Morphogenetic Protein Market Analysis and Growth Forecast by Regions and Applications to 2024

Felton, California , USA, Apr 07, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Bone Morphogenetic Protein Market is set to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Molecular cloning of bone morphogenetic proteins validate their family of differentiation factors and each capable of stimulating the development of new bone tissue once implanted. Morphogenetic based products are a revolution for several therapies in orthopaedic practices. Technically, bone matrix comprises a diversity of protein components entailing an array of growth and differentiation factors. Developments in the biochemical techniques and inception of biotechnology certainly allows purification followed by molecular cloning

Driving factors for bone morphogenetic proteins market include rise in number of patients with spinal injuries along with an increase in surgical rate. Rise in spinal fusion, small bone surgeries and trauma are likely to propel the market growth in the forecast period. Low back pain is one of the main reasons occurring due to lifestyle disorders resulting into severe back conditions. Subsequently, the rise in orthopaedic surgeries growing by number is likely to gain a significant attention in the forecast period.

Type Outlook (Market Revenue in USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

rhBMP-2

rhBMP-7

Application Outlook (Market Revenue in USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Spinal fusion

Trauma

Reconstruction

Oral Maxillofacial

The key players in the bone morphogenetic protein industry include Medtronic, R&D Systems, Sigma Aldrich Corp, ProSpec, DePuySynthes, Ember Therapeutics Inc and Cellumed Co Ltd.

Geographical segmentation for bone morphogenetic protein (BMP) market includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific regions are likely to gain a significant market growth due to rise in orthopaedic conditions and change in lifestyle. Favorable reimbursement is a major reason for market development.

North American and European regions are likely to attain higher position due to rise in minimally invasive surgeries, higher recovery time and rise in geriatric population. In addition, rise in awareness about alternatives for bone grafting is contributing to the market growth.

