Urgent Care Apps Market Worth $2,515.1 million – Rising Focus on Patient-Centric Healthcare Delivery

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — The growth of Urgent Care Apps Market is influenced by a number of factors, such as the increasing penetration of smartphones, growing penetration of 3G and 4G networks, rising focus on patient-centric healthcare delivery, and the benefits offered by urgent care apps. However, the wide usage of consumer instant messaging apps, poor internet connectivity in several countries, and the high volume of mis-categorized apps on Android and Apple stores are the major factors that are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

According to the new market research report “Urgent Care Apps Market by Type (Emergency Care Triage Apps, In-hospital Communication Apps, Post-hospital Apps (Nurse Communication Apps, Rehab Apps, Medication Management Apps)), Clinical Area (Stroke, Trauma, STEMI) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Expected Revenue Surge: The urgent care apps market is expected to reach USD 2,515.1 million by 2023 from USD 446.8 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 41.3% during the forecast period.

Geographical Scenario in Depth:

North America accounted for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe. The large share of North America is attributed to the implementation of patient data safety regulations in the region, improving quality of care, increasing internet speeds, the need to reduce escalating healthcare costs, and a growing focus on patient-centric healthcare delivery.

However, the usage of consumer instant messaging apps and high volume of miscategorized apps on Android and Apple stores are the key challenges for the growth of this market.

Leading Key-Players:

Prominent players in this market are Allm (Japan), Pulsara (US), Vocera Communications (US), PatientSafe Solutions (US), Voalte (US), Twiage (US), TigerConnect (US), Imprivata (US), Siilo (Netherlands), Forward Health (UK), Hospify (UK), Argusoft (US), Alayacare (US), Pivot Design Group (Canada), Medisafe (US), Smartpatient (Germany), and Johnson & Johnson (US).

Allm is a leading player in the urgent care apps market for pre-hospital or emergency service apps and acute care communication & collaboration apps. The company has a strong presence in developed and developing countries. Since 2001, the company has moved its headquarters five times to accommodate its expanding business. Internationally, the company has offices in Brazil, Chile, the US, Germany, South Korea, and Taiwan. Allm is focusing on expanding and strengthening its business through various modes of collaborations and partnerships. The company has collaborated with various market leaders in the healthcare industry to expand its presence in the market. In addition, the company’s strategic business partnerships with leading companies, such as Siemens (Germany), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Philips (Netherlands), Medtronic (Ireland), and Apple (US) will help it to capture a larger market in major revenue generating regions, such as the US, Germany, and Brazil

