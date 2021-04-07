Gesture Recognition Market Restraint Analysis, Demand Outlook and Forecast Report, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Apr. 07, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Gesture Recognition Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Gesture Recognition Market size is expected to value at USD 33.05 billion by 2025. Gesture recognition is technique that involves the conversion of a bodily movement and gesture into machine language with the help of a computational algorithm. This allows user to interact with the robot or machine in absence of other human being. Human gesture is treated as an input to the machine and an appropriate response is received.

Key Players:

Alphabet

Apple

eyeSight Technologies Ltd

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

Microchip Technology Incorporated

Microsoft Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Softkinetic

Synaptics Incorporated

Growth Drivers:

The gesture recognition technology is capable of understanding human gestures including hand movements, fingers movements, and head movements. Further, the system provides full operational capability to user by reading their gesture and movements. For example, with the help of gesture recognition system, a cursor can be moved from point A to Pont B by just pointing a finger. Increasing adoption of gesture recognition system and further research & development in the field can make touch screens, console boards, and mouse redundant.

The gesture recognition industry is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the rise in the personal disposable income, numerous technological advancement and growing popularity of artificial intelligence (AI). Additionally, increasing focus on implementation of digitalization in various industry segments including transportation, consumer electronics, and healthcare sector, is predicted to fuel overall market growth. Growing adoption of the gesture recognition systems in electronics devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) systems due to ease of accessibility and convenience during operations, are attributing to the market expansion. Globally, the gesture recognition market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 21.3% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

Growing competition in the market is leading to large number of mergers and acquisitions, thus attributing to the growth of the market in recent years. Gesture recognition is highly influenced by recent advancement in computer science and language technology. Further, recent advancement in the computational algorithmsis helping to simplify process of interaction human and machine, thus fueling growth of the industry over the forecast period.

Technology Outlook:

Touch-based Multi-Touch System Motion Gesture

Touch less Capacitive/Electric Field Infrared Array Ultrasonic Technology 2D Camera-Based Technology 3D Vision Technologies



Regional Outlook:

The gesture recognition market is divided into regional market segment such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the adoption of latest technologies and existence prominent industry players in the region. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the gesture recognition industry displaying massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with increasing personal expenditure, rapid industrialization and rising investment by industry leaders considering potential opportunities in the region.

