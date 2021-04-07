Organic Deodorant Market Trends, Share and Revenue Analysis Report 2025

Felton, California , USA, Apr 7, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global organic deodorant market size is projected to value USD 158.5 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 14.1% from 2019 to 2025. The rising popularity of organic deodorants is attributed to the increasing awareness relating to the ill-effects of aluminum salts to female customers.

The importance of natural and plant-based hygiene and beauty products has motivated the producers to launch harmless organic deodorants for the skin, thus, boosting the market growth. For example, brands like Weleda, Sebamed, Nivea, and Speick have launched aluminum salt-free natural deodorants.

The trends show that around 14% of women and 16% of men complain of skin irritation caused by antiperspirants, which is anticipated to propel the demand for these deodorants consisting of hypoallergenic formulations. Furthermore, the penetration of online and offline distribution channels has increased the scope of these products.

Nykaa one of the leading brands aims to launch 30 physical stores across India by 2020, to widen its brand visibility. Additionally, the brand also plans to introduce 90 offline outlets for the Nykaa Luxe Nykaa On Trend outlets by 2020.

Supermarkets/hypermarkets held a share of 57.9% in global revenue in 2018. Benefits such as physical display and verification attribute to the rising sales of supermarkets and hypermarkets. The multiple campaigns organized by renowned brands further contribute to increase in the sales of this segment.

For example, Credo Beauty, in the U.S., had launched six outlets between 2017 and 2018. Moreover, the company aimed to introduce several offline stores in the upcoming years. The growing number of organic products oriented stores is predicted to have a positive impact on the organic deodorants market over the forecast period.

Sprays held the largest market share of 46.5% in 2018. The growth is attributed to the products’ feature such as long durability and extensive adoption by Indians. Stick deodorants held the dominant position in the U.S. market in the past, however, with the shifting preference for sprays, the stick segment is expected to observe a decline in its sales in the future.

A French company Laboratoire Saint Come, launched the Natural Body Deodorant that prevents odor through active molecules in its formulation by soaking them. The products contains 70% natural alcohol and are packed using a 100% recyclable bottle.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

APAC is predicted to grow at the fastest rate due to the increased availability and product development of chemical-free products preferred by the customers in India.

Europe held a share of 34.8% in 2018 while North America held 22.9% share in the global revenue.

Based on type, sprays held the highest share of 46.5% in 2018 while sticks/creams are predicted to grow at the fastest rate from 2019 to 2025.

Global Organic Deodorant Market: Key Players

Unilever, Alverde, Elsa’s Organic Skin Foods, SPEICK Natural Cosmetics, Lavera, Weleda, Sebamed, Indus Valley, Lavanila Laboratories, Truly’s Natural Products, Erbaviva, Spirit Nest, Sky Organics, and EO Products.

