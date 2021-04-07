Tap2Pay – payments in two clicks

Posted on 2021-04-07 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Minsk, Belarus, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — Tap2Pay is a platform to accept online payments for SMBs with a high conversion rate on all digital channels: websites, social networks, popular messengers. 

With Tap2Pay a merchant could sell just from a FB post or an Instagram profile. A buyer after a click on the post will get an invoice right away in the messenger of choice and ready to pay by card, PayPal, bank accounts, etc. 

Moreover to activate payments for SMB a merchant doesn’t need to have any coding skills. Tap2Pay provides a secure, seamless, omnichannel buying experience in 2 clicks via express checkout widget, plugins, selling links, and integration with a website, social networks, ads, messengers without any redirection or registration.

For buying, via tap2pay the customer doesn’t need to go through a registration process or file long payment forms. Tap2Pay optimizes the list of payment methods depending on the location of a merchant and buyer. The service integrates with dozens of payment gateways providing full security during the payment process.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution