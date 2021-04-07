Tap2Pay – payments in two clicks

Minsk, Belarus, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — Tap2Pay is a platform to accept online payments for SMBs with a high conversion rate on all digital channels: websites, social networks, popular messengers.

With Tap2Pay a merchant could sell just from a FB post or an Instagram profile. A buyer after a click on the post will get an invoice right away in the messenger of choice and ready to pay by card, PayPal, bank accounts, etc.

Moreover to activate payments for SMB a merchant doesn’t need to have any coding skills. Tap2Pay provides a secure, seamless, omnichannel buying experience in 2 clicks via express checkout widget, plugins, selling links, and integration with a website, social networks, ads, messengers without any redirection or registration.

For buying, via tap2pay the customer doesn’t need to go through a registration process or file long payment forms. Tap2Pay optimizes the list of payment methods depending on the location of a merchant and buyer. The service integrates with dozens of payment gateways providing full security during the payment process.