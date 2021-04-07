Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market by Application, Platform, Enterprise Size, Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025

According to a research report “Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market by Application (Cloud Storage and Backup, User Authentication, Database Management, Push Notification), Platform (Android, iOS) Enterprise Size, Vertical (BFSI, Retail), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the Cloud mobile BaaS market size is expected to grow from USD 2.0 billion in 2020 to USD 5.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period. Growing mobile app-driven economies demand BaaS, Increasing the adoption of mobile devices, and BaaS helps developers concentrate on the frontend for faster development and deployment are driving factor for the Cloud mobile BaaS market.

Browse and in-depth TOC on “Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market”

152 – Tables

46 – Figures

173 – Pages

Download PDF@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=813

The Database Management segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

The Database management application segment is projected to contribute majorly to the Cloud mobile BaaS market among the applications. This growth these segments are supported by enterprises are transforming to the digital world and cloud adoptions by enterprises from verticals across the world.

SMEs segment to grow with higher market size during the forecast period

The Small and Medium size enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow with a higher rate contributing to the market. This growth of SMEs is supported by the implementation of the Cloud mobile BaaS solution, along with services, is expected to result in better risk mitigation, reduced administrative overhead, reduced cost of compliance, favorable business outcomes, and improved business efficiency for SMEs.

Request Bundle Report@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/RequestBundleReport.asp?id=813

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The North American Cloud mobile BaaS market is already mature for Cloud mobile BaaS systems, and a significant number of new installations of Cloud mobile BaaS and upgrade of the existing Cloud mobile BaaS solutions. Currently, the United States (US) holds the highest share in the Cloud mobile BaaS market as it is home to large telecom giants, well-established suppliers, as well as end-user industries that continuously adapt to newer technologies for improved business productivity and work efficiency.

Market Players

Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market players profiled in this report include Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), Temenos (Switzerland), AWS (US), Google (US), PROGRESS (US), Kii (US), ProgrammableWeb (US), Appcelerator (France), EXADEL (US), 8Base (US), Back4App (US), Built.io (US), Backendless (US), Couchbase (US), Kumulos (US), Kuzzle (France), BaaSBox (Italy), Loopback (US), and PubNub (US). These players offer various Cloud mobile BaaS solutions and services to cater to the demands and needs of the market. Major growth strategies are adopted by the players, including acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations and agreements, and new product launches/product enhancements.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/baas.asp

Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/mobile-backend-as-a-service-mbaas-market-813.html