Professional Dental Care Market: Growing Awareness about Dental Hygiene

The global professional dental care market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2016 to 2021 to reach USD 961.0 Million by 2021.

Factors such as growing number of small/ private dental clinics, rising incidences of dental caries, increasing disposable incomes in emerging countries, growing awareness about dental hygiene, and economic gains for dental practitioners are the major factors driving the growth of the global market. However, increasing number of large/group dental practices and reluctance to adopt dental dispensing practices by dental practitioners are expected to restrain the growth of this market to certain extent.

Market Dynamics

Growing number of small/private dental clinics

In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the number of dentists across the globe, owing to which, the number of dental practices has also increased. The US is one of the major markets for dental dispensing products mainly due to the large number of dental practices in the country, increasing expenditure on dental care, and widespread awareness about oral hygiene.

APAC, on the other hand, is the fastest-growing region for the Oral Care products market mainly due to the increasing number of dentists and dental practices in the region, growing disposable incomes, and rising awareness about oral hygiene. In India, every year, approximately 12,000 to 15,000 new practices are started in the country. Similarly, the number of dentists in China increased from around 111,000 in 2010 to 137,100 in 2015.

Toothbrush segment to register highest growth

In this report, the professional dental care products market is segmented on the basis of type-of-product, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into toothpastes, toothbrushes, mouthwashes/rinses, denture products, dental accessories/ancillaries, and other professional dental care products. The toothpastes segment accounted for the largest share of the global dental dispensing products market in 2015 owing to its wide utilization by the end-users.

The toothbrushes market is expected to register highest growth during the forecast period of 2016-2021. The significant growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the technological advancements in the electric toothbrushes.

Asia Pacific: High Growth Opportunity for professional dental care products

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific countries, such as India and China, are expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the professional dental care products market. The rising incidences of dental carries, rapidly growing geriatric population, increasing disposable incomes in emerging APAC countries, and growing awareness about dental hygiene are major factors fueling market growth in APAC. Rising medical tourism and the low penetration of oral care services in the rural areas are the key areas of opportunity in the APAC market.

Leading Companies

The market is led by Colgate-Palmolive Company (U.S.), The Procter & Gamble Company (U.S.), Unilever plc (U.K.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Young Innovation, Inc. (U.S.), Ultradent Products, Inc. (U.S.), GC Corporation (Japan), GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.), Dr. Fresh, LLC (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), and Sunstar (Japan).

