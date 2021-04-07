Chudovo Talente is started as new service

Kyiv, Ukraine, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — hudovo OÜ has launched a new branch within the company – Chudovo Talente. We bring together leading employers that have challenging and interesting projects with skilled IT specialists. Chudovo Talente is a reliable partner for those companies who are looking for highly qualified IT experts for long-term or temporary assignments. We find the best specialists who have in-depth knowledge and qualifications in IT field. The leading employers in the market trust us and hand over the process of recruiting employees for their needs.

We will help you with searching for IT specialists in the following industries: banking, telecommunications, pharma, video security, insurance, logistics, IT services, power supply, trade, mechanical engineering, chemistry. Chudovo Talente is very flexible to customer’s requests and could propose different types of cooperation with regard to recruiting: permanent employment, contracting and temporary work. Each type of envolvement brings its benefits to employers and thus companies will profit from the outcome.

Permanent employment. Finding a new employee for permanent employment and correspondingly long-term cooperation with your company is always a time-consuming process. We would be happy to take on this task and look for a suitable specialist for your company. Thanks to our structured process and careful selection of candidates, we will find the right match for you. Save your time by transferring the recruiting process to us. The permanent employees with the right skills, relevant experience, who share your vision, who are aimed at long-term cooperation, who are highly motivated, will definitely achieve good results and help take the company to a new level.

We carry out a detailed analysis of your request and identify all the professional qualifications that your future employee should have. With a clear understanding of your requirements and needs, an effi cient candidate search can begin. On the basis of the request, our personnel consultants select the appropriate expert profiles, compare goals and qualifications and conduct interviews with the most suitable candidates. During the interview, a number of criteria are taken into account by our consultants in order to find a perfect match for your project. Based on our interviews and your request, we provide you with the profiles of specialists who meet all the criteria and who actually fit your company. This is followed by the interview between you and your favorites. After the customer has agreed and all conditions have been agreed, the hiring follows.