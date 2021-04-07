Feed Yeast Market to Witness Unprecedented Growth in Coming Years

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ —The global feed yeast market size is estimated to account for USD 1.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as ban on the use of antibiotics in feed as a growth promoter and increasing use of yeast as a nutritional supplement for livestock. Also, rising concern regarding animal health and feed quality has been driving the growth of this market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Feed Yeast Market

The feed yeast market includes major Tier I and II suppliers like Associated British Foods Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Alltech Inc., Cargill, Lesaffre, Angel Yeast Co. Ltd., and Lallemand Inc. These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across various countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and RoW. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Though this pandemic situation has impacted their businesses as well, there is no significant impact on the global operations and supply chain of their feed yeast. Multiple manufacturing facilities of players are still in operation.

Driver: Increasing nutritional benefits from yeast-based feed products

Ample quantity of yeast is present in the environment. Some yeasts are isolated from natural products such as honey, fruits, soil, water, flowers, leaves, and stems. Feed ingredients such as grains, silage, and hay also have yeasts present in them. Most of the yeast species have no impact on animals and humans, while some have negative or positive effects. It has been observed that yeasts such as Saccharomyces cerevisiae, Kluyveromyces marxianus, and Candida utilis have a positive impact on animal health; they provide nutrition to animals and thus are used as feed additives. Besides application in animal feed, there are many commercial applications of different yeast genera in various industries such as brewing, bakery, food and flavoring, pharmaceutical, and bioethanol fuel production.

Opportunity: Innovations in the animal feed industry

Technological innovations in the animal feed sector had created significant opportunities for the manufacturers to come up with new products in the animal nutrition and feed additives segments. For instance, Canadian Bio-Systems Inc (Canada) launched a new category of feed technology with broad advantages for the livestock industry. This technology, which is a yeast-based innovation, was developed for the use of yeast as a feed additive in the diets of swine, ruminants, and poultry. This is one of the best replacements for antibiotic use to improve animal health and performance. As the use of antibiotics is banned in the animal feed sector, such yeast-based bioactive technology can serve as a suitable alternative for livestock producers in the coming years. As a bio-based feed ingredient, yeast can be mixed with the feed and can be fed at farm sites. Apart from the above-stated innovation, various other innovations are patented in terms of feed yeast; these include developments for the production of multifunctional probiotics that include Bacillus and Saccharomyces yeast strains, which can provide combined essential benefits of these multiple strains. The innovation is said to improve antibacterial properties as well as increase enzyme activity in the final feed products.

On the basis of genus, the Saccharomyces Spp. segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

Saccharomyces cerevisiae has been the most widely adopted yeast for various applications, including feed. Majority of the key players such as Associated British Foods plc. (UK), Cargill (US), and Lesaffre (France) have been providing feed yeast with Saccharomyces formulation. According to the FAO, besides Saccharomyces spp., Candida spp. (a part of which was formerly known as Torula) has been gaining traction as a probiotic yeast in feed application in North America. Of the various probiotic strains registered with the FAO in 2018 for animal nutrition, only Saccharomyces and Candida are approved for probiotic application in the feed industry.

The increasing awareness of health benefits associated with probiotic yeast has widened the scope of growth for the feed yeast market.

The use of probiotic yeast in ruminant feed resulted in improved health and higher milk production. Similarly, in pigs, yeast triggers an immune response to reduce the entry of pathogens in the body and also reduces the occurrence of post-weaning diarrhea. With the increasing use of probiotics for animal nutrition, growth promotion, and gut health development, the probiotic yeast segment is projected to record the fastest growth, on the basis of type, during the forecast period.

With the introduction of stringent regulations, Europe is estimated to be the second largest market during the forecast period.

The feed yeast market in Europe is driven by the introduction of stringent regulations pertaining to the use of antibiotics in feed. Increasing awareness about the benefits of feed yeast is projected to contribute to the market growth. The high demand for quality and nutrient-rich feed in the European countries has led to the high demand for feed yeast among farmers. Moreover, the European legislators are also concerned about food and animal safety and thus have implemented many safety laws for the same. With high concerns related to animal health, the EU government has put a ban on the use of antibiotic growth promoters in feed due to its negative impact on animal health as well as on the health of human consumers. For the replacement of those antibiotics, naturally-sourced feed ingredients that have antibiotic properties such as feed yeast were developed by manufacturers.

This report includes a study of the development strategies of leading companies. The scope of this report includes a detailed study of feed yeast manufacturers such as Associated British Foods PLC. (UK), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Alltech Inc. (US), Cargill (US), Lesaffre (France), Angel Yeast Co. Ltd. (China), and Lallemand Inc. (Canada)

