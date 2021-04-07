Incontinence Bedding & Furniture Protection Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions

Incontinence Bedding & Furniture Protection Introduction

Incontinence bedding & furniture protection products are mainly used to protect beddings and furniture from getting contaminated due to lack of self-control on bowel movements. Incontinence bedding & furniture protection products can be used to protect furniture, including chair surfaces, sofas, and other bedding items in the house from getting spoiled.

As urinary incontinence is one of the most common health condition occurring among infants, toddlers, children, as well as adults, the demand for incontinence products, including incontinence bedding & furniture protection products has increased in the past few years. Growing awareness about the prevalence of urinary incontinence is encouraging players in the incontinence bedding & furniture protection market to introduce innovative and useful incontinence products across various geographical region.

Increasing prevalence of this condition is generating demand for various types of incontinence products, including incontinence bedding & furniture protection products such as, drip collector, pessaries, adult diapers and underwear, condom catheter, cunningham clamp, and underpads. Various parameters of incontinence products, such as durability, the frequency of urination during the day and night, odor control, cost, and ease of use, make a significant impact on the purchasing decisions of consumers.

Incontinence Bedding & Furniture Protection Market Dynamics

Growing prevalence of urinary incontinence across the world is one of the primary driving forces for the incontinence bedding & furniture protection market. Furthermore, governments of the developed countries, such as the U.S. and U.K., have developed funding programs to promote the use of these products, which is likely to provide an impetus to the growth of the incontinence bedding & furniture protection market.

Leading manufacturers in the incontinence bedding & furniture protection market are focusing on making available absorbent incontinence products with enhanced quality and reliability to boost profitable sales. Furthermore, increasing demand for various sizes and designs of mattress protectors is making a major impact on the salient business strategies of players in the incontinence bedding & furniture protection market.

However, the issues associated with the disposal of the incontinence bedding & furniture protection products and its impact on the environment may hamper the growth prospects of the incontinence bedding & furniture protection market.

In addition, manufacturers in the incontinence bedding & furniture protection market must take into consideration challenges, such as low penetration of incontinence products in developing or underdeveloped regions and consumers’ hesitance towards buying these products, while planning their marketing strategies in the upcoming years, in order to gain momentum in the incontinence bedding & furniture protection market.

Incontinence Bedding & Furniture Protection Market: Competitive Landscape

Unicharm Corporation, one of the largest manufacturer of largest hygiene products in Asia, recently announced that it has acquired DSG (Cayman) Limited, the holding company of DSG International – a Southeast Asian manufacturer of diapers and other absorbent incontinence products for US$ 530 million. The company is aiming to expand its presence in the Asian market for incontinence bedding & furniture protection products with this acquisition and strengthen its foothold in the global market.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, a Swedish player in the incontinence bedding & furniture protection market, is concentrating its efforts on R&D to develop innovative absorbent incontinence products. The company recently announced that it has developed a new sizing additive to enhance the manufacturing processes of water resistant, hydrophobic, paper, in order to improve sustainability and cost efficiency of incontinence bedding & furniture protection products.

The Fact.MR report on incontinence bedding & furniture protection market provides detailed information about recent company developments in the market, which can help new entrants in the incontinence bedding & furniture protection market to plan appropriate business strategies in the upcoming years.

Leading players in the incontinence bedding & furniture protection market that are featured in the Fact.MR report include:

Fujian Hengan Group Ltd

Unicharm Corporation

ConvaTec Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget

Braun Melsungen AG

Ontext International N.V.

