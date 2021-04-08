Cerebrum Infotech, a Software Product Development Company is All Set to launch On Demand Delivery App Globally

Emeryville, United States, 2021-Apr-08 — /EPR Network/ — Cerebrum Infotech is all set to launch the on-demand delivery app, CereKart globally. The company had told earlier that it was working on something exciting and would showcase it in the near future.

CereKart is an ultimate Online Ordering System, which uses next-gen technology, and is fast, reliable, and scalable. Cerebrum Infotech is aware that in these challenging times, businesses need unique solutions to reach customers. They need to sell online efficiently and affordably; CereKart is a perfect tool for them to streamline their business operations.

CereKart caters to the needs of food, grocery, flower, courier, marijuana, laundry, and e-commerce business. The platform has an admin app, delivery personnel app, and customer app.

The CEO of Cerebrum Infotech, Mr. Kamal Thakur, said, CereKart is made with a lot of effort, hard work, and passion. We have crafted a one-stop solution for multiple businesses. We are sure that CereKart is going to be a beneficial addition for companies.

About Cerebrum Infotech

Cerebrum Infotech is a leading Software Product Development company. It has been in business for over a decade and has come up with cutting-edge software products to streamline various business operations. The company has clients across the globe and continuously getting praise for its work ethics, top-notch products, and exceptional customer service.