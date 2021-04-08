94 Nissan of South Holland Receives 2020 Consumer Satisfaction Award

South Holland, Illinois, 2021-Apr-08 — /EPR Network/ — 94 Nissan of South Holland is pleased to announce they have received the 2020 Consumer Satisfaction Award from Dealer Rater. This award was earned through the dealership’s dedication to providing their customers with a high level of service, which is evident in the reviews left on their website.

At 94 Nissan of South Holland, they carry one of the largest selections of new Nissan models, along with a large pre-owned inventory to help their customers find the perfect car to meet their needs and their budgets. With more than 40 years of experience in the automotive industry, the dealership has built a level of trust with their customers and continues to provide stellar customer service, whether they’re selling a new car or servicing one. Their team works hard to meet the needs and expectations of their customers.

In addition to offering a variety of new and used vehicles for sale, 94 Nissan of South Holland also services what they sell. Their qualified technicians can provide preventive maintenance, routine service and repairs to help their customers keep their vehicles reliable and safe.

Anyone interested in learning about the level of customer service or the vehicles offered can find out more by visiting the 94 Nissan of South Holland website or by calling 1-708-333-2000.

