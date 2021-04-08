Embolic Protection Devices Market Worth $604.9 Million – Global Industry Leaders and Research Methodology Adopted

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-08 — /EPR Network/ —

The growth in Embolic Protection Devices Market is mainly attributed to factors such as the rising incidence of cardiovascular and neurovascular diseases, growing funding and investments, launch of technologically advanced embolic protection devices, and the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures.

According to the new market research report “Embolic Protection Devices Market by Type (Distal Filter, Distal Occlusion, Proximal Occlusion), Material (Nitinol, Polyurethane), Application (Cardiovascular, Neurovascular, Peripheral), Indication (PCI, SVD, TAVR) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Research Methodology:

Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to validate the size of the global market and estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets. Major players in the market were identified through secondary sources; directories; databases such as Hoovers, Bloomberg Businessweek, Factiva, and OneSource, journals and their market revenues were determined through primary and secondary research. Secondary research included the study of the annual and financial reports of top market players, whereas primary research included extensive interviews with the key opinion leaders such as CEOs, directors, and marketing executives.

The percentage splits, shares, and breakdowns of the product markets were determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources. All possible parameters that affect the market covered in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data.

Geographical Scenario in Depth:

The Embolic Protection Devices Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. In 2017, North America dominated the global market. The rising geriatric population, prevalence of cardiovascular and neurovascular diseases, increasing adoption of minimally invasive techniques, increasing availability of funding, and presence of a large number of medical device product manufacturers are driving the growth of the market in North America. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing number of prescriptions for people aged 65 or above, increasing healthcare spending, rising healthcare costs, and increasing target population.

Leading Key-Players:

The prominent players in the embolic protection devices market are Boston Scientific (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Abbott (US), Cordis (A Cardinal Health Company) (US), Allium Medical (Israel), Contego Medical (US), W.L. Gore & Associates (US), Silk Road Medical (US), Claret Medical (US), and AngioSlide (Israel).

Medtronic dominated the global embolic protection devices market in 2017. The company offers a wide range of innovative products and therapies to treat more than 30 chronic diseases related to cardiac, diabetes, and neurological and spinal conditions. To expand its existing product portfolio, the company focuses on inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions. In January 2015, Medtronic acquired Covidien plc (Ireland), a manufacturer of cardiovascular products. This acquisition helped the company to expand its product portfolio as well as its market share. The company also focuses on developing new products and obtaining regulatory approvals for enhancing its product offerings.

