Dental X-Ray Market Product Driving Factors, Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis to 2024

Felton, California , USA, Apr 08, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Dental X-Ray Market is anticipated to reach USD 2.4 Billion By 2024. Dental X-Ray refers to a type of electromagnetic radiation that is used for recognition and imaging of any dental issue. The factors that propel the growth of the Dental X-Ray Market include growing aged population, technical advancements, reduction in the diagnosis time, enhancement of the image quality. Also, growing acceptance of cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT), rise in the incidence rate of the dental disorders, and rising demand for the cosmetic dentistry might contribute greatly to the market growth.

On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including lack of reimbursement, lack of dental specialists in the laboratory, and high price of the equipment. Dental X-Ray industry is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.5% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Request a Sample Copy of Dental X-Ray Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/dental-x-ray-market/request-sample

Product (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Digital

Analog

The “Digital X-Ray Systems” segment led the market of Dental X-Ray in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2024. The key factor attributing to the growth of market could include increasing use of digital technology that requires no films or chemicals.

Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Intraoral X-rays

Bitewing

Periapical

Occlusal

Extraoral X-rays

Panoramic

CBCT

Others

Application (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Medical

Cosmetic

Forensic

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Dental X-Ray industry comprise Carestream Health, DEXIS LLC., SUNI, THE YOSHIDA DENTAL MFG. CO. LTD, LED Dental, Dentsply Sirona, PLANMECA OY, SOREDEX, AIR TECHNIQUES and CEFLA S.C. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Access Dental X-Ray Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/dental-x-ray-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com