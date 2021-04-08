Preclinical Imaging Market Leading Players and Growth Strategies – Forecast 2021

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Apr-08 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the global Preclinical Imaging Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2016 to 2021 to reach USD 910.4 Million by 2021.

The key players in the Preclinical Molecular Imaging Market focus on various strategies such as product approvals, launches, and enhancements; geographic expansions; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; and strategic acquisitions in order to increase their market shares in the global Preclinical Molecular Imaging Market. Product approvals, launches, and enhancements was the key strategy adopted by major industry players to achieve growth in the Preclinical Molecular Imaging Market.

This strategy was majorly adopted by PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Bruker Corporation (U.S.), Mediso Ltd. (Hungary), MILabs B.V. (Netherlands), MR Solutions Ltd. (U.K.), and Aspect Imaging Ltd. (Israel). Apart from product approvals, launches, and enhancements; many prominent players also adopted geographic expansion as one of their growth strategies to strengthen their market presence, enhance their R&D capabilities, and generate additional demand by sensitizing end users about benefits offered by molecular imaging during in-vivo preclinical imaging studies.

PerkinElmer, Inc. held the leading position in the Preclinical Molecular Imaging Market owing to its robust product portfolio and its strong geographic presence across major markets (such as the U.S., Europe, China, Japan, Australia, and India). The company primarily focuses on developing technologically advanced preclinical imaging systems as its key growth strategy to sustain its leadership position in the global Preclinical Molecular Imaging Market. In line with this strategy, The company launched numerous preclinical imaging products including Solaris quantitative optical molecular imaging system; IVIS Lumina XRMS Series III and IVIS SpectrumBL; and IVIS Lumina Series III, among others. Furthermore, the company adopted geographic expansion as another key growth strategy in order to strengthen their R&D and sales capabilities. In line with this, PerkinElmer established its new R&D centers in China, the U.S., and Germany. Additionally, the company opened its new offices in Italy, and Israel.

Bruker Corporation (U.S.) held the second position in the Preclinical Molecular Imaging Market. This is mainly attributed to the wide geographical presence and strong product portfolio of the company in the global Preclinical Molecular Imaging Market. The Bruker Corporation offers a complete line of preclinical imaging modalities including multi-modality products for the preclinical imaging of small animals.

The company has primarily adopted product approvals, launches, and enhancements as its key growth strategy to strengthen its position in the global Preclinical Molecular Imaging Market. In line with this strategy, the company launched the SkyScan 1275 X-ray microtomography system; Albira Si PET/SPECT/CT Trimodality System, BioSpec 3T Preclinical MRI System, BioSpec 3T PET/MRI System, and High-sensitivity Xtreme II Optical Molecular Imaging System; SkyScan 1278 and BioSpec 210/11; Magnetic Particle Imaging (MPI) system; and SkyScan 1272 preclinical CT imaging system. Additionally company also adopted geographic expansion strategy to strengthen its R&D capabilities and brand positioning in global market. For instance, the company established new Preclinical Imaging (PCI) Center in Singapore, Preclinical Imaging Center of Excellence in Massachusetts (U.S.), and two new Centers of Excellence in India.

