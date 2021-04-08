Optical Imaging System Market worth $3.3 billion by 2026

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Apr-08 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report optical imaging system market is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2026 from USD 1.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.

Factors such as the rising aging population, increasing research & development activities in the life sciences sector, and increasing applications of optical imaging techniques in drug discovery processes and preclinical research are fueling the growth of this market.

This study analyzes the optical imaging system market based on their product, application, therapeutic area, imaging technique, and end-user.

OCT segment to have the largest share in 2020

Based on technique, the optical imaging system market is broadly categorized into optical coherence tomography (OCT), hyper spectral imaging (HIS), near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS), and photoacoustic tomography (PAT). The OCT technique commanded the largest share of the global market; this segment will continue to dominate the global market by 2026. The large share of this market can be attributed to its wide acceptance for research and clinical diagnostics in ophthalmology, oncology, cardiology, dermatology, neurology, and other clinical areas.

The imaging system segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020

Based on products, the optical imaging system market is divided into imaging systems, cameras, software, lenses, illumination systems, and others. The imaging systems segment dominated the market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to its wide applications in ophthalmology and rising adoption in medical diagnostics & clinical research.

Pathological Imaging was the largest application for the market in 2020

Based on application, the optical imaging system market is divided into pathological imaging and intra operative imaging. The pathological imaging segment dominated the market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the high-resolution imaging capabilities of optical imaging technologies, its non-invasive nature, and the increasing use of optical imaging in clinical applications.

Ophthalmology was the largest therapeutic area for the optical imaging system market in 2020

Based on therapeutic area, the market is divided into ophthalmology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, dermatology, and others. The ophthalmology segment dominated the market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the large application areas of optical imaging in ophthalmology.

Some of the prominent players in this market are Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), Abbott Laboratories (US), Topcon Corporation (Japan), Canon Inc. (Japan), and Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands).

