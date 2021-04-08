Beryllium Market Vendor Landscape, Growth Driver Analysis, Variables, Trends and Regional Scope

Felton, Calif., USA, Apr. 08, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Beryllium Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Beryllium Market is anticipated to reach USD 80.7 million by 2025. Beryllium is a silver-gray, light, relatively soft metal that is strong but brittle. Beryllium has the highest melting point of the light metals. It shows excellent thermal as well as electrical conductivities and resists attack by concentrated nitric acid and is non-magnetic.

Key Players:

Materion Corporation

Texas Mineral Resources Corp.

American Beryllia Inc.

IBC Advanced Alloys

Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry Co., Ltd.

Belmont Metals Inc.

Hunan Shuikoushan Nonferrous Metals Group Co., Ltd.

American Elements

NGK BERYLCO

AMG Advanced Metallurgy Group

Xinjiang Xinxin Mining Industry Co., Ltd.

Growth Drivers:

In the production of beryllium copper, beryllium is mainly used as an alloying agent with respect to spot-welding electrical contact, electrodes, and springs. It has a high permeability to X-Rays owing to low atomic number. Beryllium occurs in some minerals; the most important ones comprise bertrandite, chrysoberyl, beryl, and phenacite, etc.

The factors that propel the growth of the Beryllium industry include high demand for beryllium due to its use in defence and aerospace sector, high thermal stability, high specific heat, and extensive use in alloys. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including rising concerns regarding environment, inhalation of beryllium particulates may cause a potential health risk for a lung disease and Chronic Beryllium Disease. Beryllium Market is estimated to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Application Outlook:

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Defense

Telecom

Energy

Medical

The “Industrial Components” segment led the Beryllium industry in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 owing to rising use of alternatives in the manufacturing of industrial components.

Product Outlook:

Military and Aerospace Grade

Optics Grade

Nuclear Grade

The “Military and Aerospace Grade” segment led the market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 owing to increase in defense-related expenditure, particularly in countries such as the U.S., India, and China.

Regional Outlook:

North America accounted for the major share of the Beryllium Market in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include shigh demand from consumer electronics, defense, and industrial sectors. On the other hand, Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to grow at a significant growth rate and will contribute to the market.

