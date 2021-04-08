Beryllium Market Vendor Landscape, Growth Driver Analysis, Variables, Trends and Regional Scope

Posted on 2021-04-08 by in Industrial, Retail // 0 Comments

Felton, Calif., USA, Apr. 08, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Beryllium Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Beryllium Market is anticipated to reach USD 80.7 million by 2025. Beryllium is a silver-gray, light, relatively soft metal that is strong but brittle. Beryllium has the highest melting point of the light metals. It shows excellent thermal as well as electrical conductivities and resists attack by concentrated nitric acid and is non-magnetic.

Key Players:

  • Materion Corporation
  • Texas Mineral Resources Corp.
  • American Beryllia Inc.
  • IBC Advanced Alloys
  • Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry Co., Ltd.
  • Belmont Metals Inc.
  • Hunan Shuikoushan Nonferrous Metals Group Co., Ltd.
  • American Elements
  • NGK BERYLCO
  • AMG Advanced Metallurgy Group
  • Xinjiang Xinxin Mining Industry Co., Ltd.

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/beryllium-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

In the production of beryllium copper, beryllium is mainly used as an alloying agent with respect to spot-welding electrical contact, electrodes, and springs. It has a high permeability to X-Rays owing to low atomic number. Beryllium occurs in some minerals; the most important ones comprise bertrandite, chrysoberyl, beryl, and phenacite, etc.

The factors that propel the growth of the Beryllium industry include high demand for beryllium due to its use in defence and aerospace sector, high thermal stability, high specific heat, and extensive use in alloys. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including rising concerns regarding environment, inhalation of beryllium particulates may cause a potential health risk for a lung disease and Chronic Beryllium Disease. Beryllium Market is estimated to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Application Outlook:

  • Industrial
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Automotive Electronics
  • Defense
  • Telecom
  • Energy
  • Medical

The “Industrial Components” segment led the Beryllium industry in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 owing to rising use of alternatives in the manufacturing of industrial components.

Product Outlook:

  • Military and Aerospace Grade
  • Optics Grade
  • Nuclear Grade

The “Military and Aerospace Grade” segment led the market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 owing to increase in defense-related expenditure, particularly in countries such as the U.S., India, and China.

Regional Outlook:

North America accounted for the major share of the Beryllium Market in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include shigh demand from consumer electronics, defense, and industrial sectors. On the other hand, Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to grow at a significant growth rate and will contribute to the market.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution