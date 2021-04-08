Bioresorbable Coronary Stents Market Revenue Drivers, Business Opportunities and Growth Analysis

Felton, Calif., USA, Apr. 08, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Bioresorbable Coronary Stents Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Bioresorbable Coronary Stents Market size is expected to value at USD 247 million by 2025. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the easy availability of post-approved with and tested lab results for Magmaris, Magnitude and next generation Absorb bioresorbable vascular scaffold (BVS) system.

Key Players:

Biotronik

Meril Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd.

Abbott

Elixir Medical Corporation

REVA Medical

Arterial Remodeling Technologies

Amaranth Medical Incorporations

Microport Scientific Co.

Arterius Limited

Growth Drivers:

Growing competition in the bioresorbable coronary stents market is expected boost market growth in upcoming years. Increasing number of joint ventures, acquisitions, and mergers by industry leaders for the development of the innovative products in the market are further solidifying market demand. Advent metallic bioresorbable device, termed as Magmaris that consists of metallic body, is capable of exerting higher radial force, compared to its counterparts in the market.

Early adoption of the bioresorbable devices allows patients to live normal life with regular monitoring of artery. Bioresorbable devices also offer options to undergo an angioplasty in later stages in patient’s life. Globally, the bioresorbable coronary stents industry is predicted to grow at CAGR of 15% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

The paediatric patient suffering from genetic coronary conditions are targeted audience for fully dissolvable stents that enable normal functioning of vasomotor functions and vessel growth, thus driving the market demand for bioresorbable coronary stents market in recent years. Rising adoption of elective percutaneous coronary intervention or PCI techniques is one of the critical factors responsible for growth of the market.

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, stroke, coronary artery disease and atherosclerosis are giving rise to a growing number of concerns among healthcare professional and governmental agencies considering severity of these diseases. Changing food patterns, unhealthy lifestyles and obesity in urban areas across the globe are major risk factors leading to rise in incidence of stroke conditions, thus, driving the demand for interventional coronary procedures among young population.

Brand Outlook:

Absorb BVS

Absorb 2nd Generation

Magmaris

Magnitude

MeRes-100

DESolve

Regional Outlook:

The bioresorbable coronary stents industry is divided into regional market segment such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. European region has shown major growth in recent years owing to easy accessibility of CE-approved stents, and lack of presence for regular auditing checks, rise in the adoption of latest technologies, and existence well-established healthcare infrastructure. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the bioresorbable coronary stents market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Japan are leading the Asia-Pacific market with rise in the patient pool and increasing investment by industry leaders considering potential opportunities in the region.

