Food Emulsifiers Market: Development and Trends 2020 to 2025

The food emulsifiers market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.7%. The market is driven by the rise in consumption of convenience foods and premium products and a growing number of end-use applications due to the multifunctional attributes of the emulsifiers.

Key Players in the Market:

Corbion NV (Netherlands)

Beldem SA (Belgium)

Lonza Group (Switzerland)

Palsgaard A/S (Denmark)

Riken Vitamin (Japan)

DRIVER: Increase in the consumption of convenience foods and Covid-19 boosts demand for high quality and premium products

There is a clear shift in the food consumption pattern from unprocessed foods to processed and ultra-processed foods. Hectic lifestyles in developed nations have led to a declining trend in cooking and an increase in snacking patterns. Consumers are more inclined to buying processed foods such as breads & cereals, frozen & packaged meals, and processed meat & fish. This has resulted into a growing market for various types of convenience foods, which, in turn, is set to drive the consumption volumes of processing ingredients, such as food emulsifiers in the food & beverage industry. Food processing ingredients such as emulsifiers are mostly utilized in products, such as bakery & confectionery, convenience foods, dairy & frozen desserts, and meat products. Food emulsifiers help enhance the volume and shelf-life of the products, while also improving their appearance.

Post covid-19 people have become more aware about the products they consume along with the point of origin. This has further escalated the demand for high-end products. Quality remains the chief objective in the consumer mindset with more number of people willing to invest a higher amount for the best quality product. This will also positively impact the food emulsifier market growth.

RESTRAINT: Limited extraction and additional costs associated with emulsifiers extracted from natural resources

Food loss wastes (FLW) along the food supply chain have led to the depletion of a number of natural resources and a rise in the levels of greenhouse gas emissions. While the amount of food commodities produced globally has been on the rise, almost half of such food products do not reach the end consumers. Additionally, a fair share of these produced food commodities is then used in a number of different industries, including food processing and pharmaceuticals. Therefore, not only does the occurrence of food loss waste reduce the quantity of available food for consumption, but it also leads to a scarcity of natural resources available for other related industries. As a result, the extraction of emulsifiers from natural sources poses a major restraint to the food emulsifiers market.

OPPORTUNITY: Product innovations leading to better stabilization properties and lower costs

The food & beverage industry is continually looking for additives and ingredient options that aid the nutritive value of food products, have a longer shelf-life, better structure, and high stability. Therefore, the usage of better-quality and more efficient additives presents growth opportunities for various market players. The starch-based emulsifiers are developed using a number of processes and techniques, such as hydrolysis, cold gelatinization, dissolution-precipitation, sedimentation, encapsulation, and applying a hydrophobic element. These processes have led to the development of starch-based emulsifiers that aid the binding of interfaces effectively, thereby leading to the provision of superior stability to food products. Different types of starch sources such as quinoa, oats, barley, potato, and corn could then be used to derive such super-stabilizing food emulsifiers, based on their individual characteristics, functions, and properties. Such advances in the development of food emulsifiers could further aid market growth, while benefitting market players, by reducing product costs and attain a longer shelf-life for them.

CHALLENGE: Health problems associated with the consumption of emulsifiers, may limit demand due to post covid-19 consumer behavior and altering choices

While the usage of food additives across a number of food & beverage applications remains indispensable, their extensive usage is also known to be associated with a number of health issues amongst consumers. Similar concerns also arise with the extensive usage of food emulsifiers in processed food & beverage products. Yet, most processed food products such as ice creams, salad dressings, and bakery & confectionery products contain emulsifiers.

By type, the mono- & di-glycerides and their derivatives segment is projected to account for the largest share to the food emulsifiers market during the forecast period

The food emulsifiers market, based on type, has been segmented into lecithin, mono- & di-glycerides and their derivatives, sorbitan esters, stearoyl lactylates, polyglycerol esters, and others. The mono- & di-glycerides and their derivatives segment is estimated to dominate the market in 2020, as they are used for various applications. It has been observed that during 2020, the US food industry consumed more than 70% of mono- & di-glycerides based emulsifiers.

By application, the dairy & frozen desserts segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

On the basis of application, the food emulsifiers market is segmented into bakery products, confectionery products, convenience foods, dairy & frozen desserts, meat products, and others. The dairy & frozen desserts segment is estimated to dominate the market in 2020, owing to the increased consumption of food products in this application, especially in the developed regions of North America and Europe.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market for the forecast period

The high consumption of food & beverage products in Asia Pacific is rising steadily, driven by the growing population, rising incomes, and rapid urbanization. All these factors, in turn, have resulted in the growing adoption of food emulsifiers and other food processing ingredients.