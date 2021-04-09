Artificial Intelligence in Accounting Industry Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR over 2019-2024

According to a research report “Artificial Intelligence in Accounting Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Technology, Enterprise Size, Application (Automated Bookkeeping, Fraud and Risk Management, and Invoice Classification and Approvals), and Region – Global Forecast to 2024”, published by MarketsandMarkets, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in accounting market is expected to grow from USD 666 million in 2019 to USD 4,791 million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 48.4% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of AI in accounting market include the growing need to automate accounting processes and the need for enhanced data-based advisory and decision making.

The major AI in accounting vendors include:

Microsoft (US) AWS (US) Xero (New Zealand) Intuit (US) Sage (England) OSP (US) UiPath (US) Kore.ai (US) AppZen (US) YayPay (US) IBM (US) Google (US) EY (UK) Deloitte (US) PwC (UK) KPMG (Netherlands)

Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The AI in accounting market has been segmented based on components into 2 categories: solutions and services. The solutions segment is estimated to hold a larger market size, which is driven by the ease of integrating pre-built solutions with existing accounting infrastructure. The growing number of innovations and partnerships in the accounting sector and the focus on automating repetitive accounting processes to enhance efficiency, are also the factors contributing to the adoption. The growth of the services segment can be attributed to the increasing deployment of AI in accounting software tools and solutions, which is leading to increased demand for pre- and post-deployment services.

Fraud and risk management application to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period

The use of AI in accounting is increasing rapidly in the fraud and risk management application, owing to increasing data related financial frauds and the need for enhanced data accuracy and protection. This technology has the capability to handle and evaluate unstructured data and identify threats. Natural Language Processing (NLP) uses advanced algorithms to analyze text to derive insights and sentiment from unstructured data.

North America to hold the largest market size during forecast period

North America is a major revenue generating region for the AI in accounting market. The region is considered the most advanced region in terms of technology adoption and infrastructure. The wide presence of key industry players offering AI in accounting solutions and services is the key driving factor for the growth of the AI in accounting market. Enterprises in the region are leveraging AI, Internet of Things (IoT), and Machine Learning (ML) and deep learning technologies in their business processes to gain a competitive edge in the market. Accounting departments and firms in the region are automating tedious and repetitive processes to make their work easier, and optimizing the efficiency of financial processes. Some of the significant application areas where the North American AI in accounting vendors’ focus would be, is looking forward to including fraud and risk management, invoice classification and approvals, and automated bookkeeping applications.