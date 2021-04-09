Announcing new development of features in iTours Travel Agency Software

Pune, India, 2021-Apr-09 — /EPR Network/ — We are here to announce the new development of some unique & very essential features in “iTours”- The all in one Tour Operator Software for excellent travel business management. iTours is known for the blend of core features like CRM, Auto Accounting, B2B, MIS, Business Promotion, HR Management, etc. After working as an IT consultant for many years for travel industry, we got a clear picture of the challenges they are facing on daily basis while managing travel business. So initially we decided to make iTours fit for the core features to manage travel business but eventually we came across the demands of travel owners and decided to make it more suitable for the upcoming needs of the Travel Industry.

Following are the features that we have recently added and updated in the system.

1. Taxation & Business Rule Automation (Client can set their taxation & services charges, mark-up rules)

Tour Operators can set their taxation rules one time for different types of services with sales purchase. The tax will auto calculate according to the business rule. So it will help to reduce the chances of errors while selecting wrong tax type & percentage.

2. Video Itinerary

iTours come up with new feature i.e. destination wise tour itinerary. When customer will receive the quotation, it includes the YouTube link to particular destination video itinerary. The video itinerary covers destination top itinerary, population, favorite foods, tour category, things to do, etc.

3. B2B Portal

This is most important feature to target agent base services. This feature is mostly used by DMC and major travel agents who are associated with multiple travel agents.

4. B2C Website Design with multiple theme options

This features covers B2C travel website design solution. We’ve come up with multiple ready website themes with ultimate CMS features where tour operator does not need to have any technical knowledge & need not to worry about website changes. It is very handy with payment gateway integrated solution.

5. Accounting & MIS Enhancement

Every travel company needs accounting & reporting solution. We’ve implemented a system in such a way, where more than 90% of accounting work is automated. The receipt, invoicing, billing, balance sheet, P&L, trial balance, day book reports, etc. gets automated.

6. PNR Invoicing

The flight booking mass saleing travel agent were facing the challenges to feed the data both on online portal and in iTours system twice. Now we provide the solution where travel owner just need to import the Air file of GDS (Amadious/Gallilio) quickly and make the invoice.

7. Payment Gateway Integration

The both B2C & B2B system is entirely compatible with payment gateway solution.

8. Group & Per Person Costing

All travel agents work with Per Person and Group costing quotation. So we provide the solution where the per person & group cost will auto calculate according to the tariff.

Here we have tried to add and upgrade features in our system and tried to add more value to our existing software product. We always keep a track of travel company’s latest demands and strive to meet them by enhancing or adding those features in iTours – All in one Travel agency Software.

For more details, contact us on: +91909668 5012

Mail us: sales@itwebservices.co

Address:102, Venketesh Residency, Vignaharta Chowk,, Pashan Sus Road, Pune, Maharashtra 411021