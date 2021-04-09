Enroll Now For Free Demo Session of Android

Noida, India, 2021-Apr-09 — /EPR Network/ — Build and dispatch a fully featured mobile application utilizing Android. Additionally, learn advanced concepts to impress your interviewer.

Android App Development LIVE – Course Overview

With the wide use of Android phones in India, there is a huge requirement for Android Developers in big and little companies alike. Android platform upholds numerous profoundly used apps like Facebook, Instagram, Ola, Amazon, etc.

This is a LIVE course designed by experts to give you in-depth knowledge and useful experience in the field of Android App Development.

We will take you from the basics of Java and Android to the more advanced subjects like Kotlin. You will chip away at numerous projects during the course, which will help you acquire the confidence to build your own apps.

This course can be taken alongside your college course or job and helps you prepare for interviews due to a large number of practice questions.

What will students learn in Android App Development Course?

This course will give you an establishment in Java and Android concepts and cover interesting subjects like Android Development Tools, Running on Emulator or Device, etc. You will likewise learn about User Interface, Networking, and Storing and Sharing of Data.

We additionally teach you advanced points like Hardware sensors, Graphics and Animation, and Kotlin. What’s more, you will at last cover APIs like Google Maps.

This course will help you become skilled in the entire process of App Development and you will be ready to face interviews.

What are the future prospects after taking Android App Development Course?

Since a great many users in India use Android phones, there is a large demand for a skilled workforce in this field. Numerous companies from different spaces are building Apps to reach out to more people.

If you are interested in building interesting and useful apps, then you can consider becoming an Android App Developer. Companies are searching for people with involved experience in the field of Android App Development. Some developers function as Freelancers while others take up full-time opportunities in companies.

