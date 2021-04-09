Scott Pierson Joins MIE Solutions as Chief Operations Officer

MIE Solutions welcomes Chief Operations Officer, Scott Pierson, to its team of software solutions and technical support experts.

GARDEN GROVE, CA, 2021-Apr-09 — /EPR Network/ — MIE Solutions is excited to welcome Scott Pierson as Chief Operations Officer for the MIE Solutions team. As described by CEO David Ferguson, “Scott has more than 20 years of senior executive management experience, including strategic development and plan execution in software and manufacturing, most recently as Chief Operations Officer for Wood Castle Manufacturing in Oregon. Prior to that, Pierson served as the President and Chief Technologist for Lund Performance Solutions, an enterprise server performance software company.”

Scott received his BS degree in Computer Information Systems from California Polytechnic University of Pomona.

“I am very excited to be joining the MIE Solutions team. I believe that this organization has the right people, the right leadership and the right product to engage the manufacturing community as a trusted and valued partner, developing innovative and transformative solutions”, says Scott. “The drive towards building lean manufacturing tools allows MIE Solutions to continue its record growth as an Inc 5000 high performer.”

With his wealth of knowledge and experience, Scott Pierson will, no doubt, take MIE Solutions to the next level in the Manufacturing ERP industry.

About MIE Solutions

MIE Solutions is a worldwide leading supplier of advanced technology for the manufacturing community with installations in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Mexico, and South Africa. We offer a variety of innovative software products for integrating business data. This allows organizations to make informed decisions for streamlining their business processes, resulting in maximum efficiency and immediate ROI. Companies of all sizes have used our products to bring their business to the next level, improving their manufacturing productivity and quality.

