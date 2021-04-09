Ruia Car Rentals Has Launched A New Multi Brand Car Repairing and Cleaning Workshop in The City

Kolkata, India, 2021-Apr-09 — /EPR Network/ — According to the company, the reason for having this new workshop is to create sufficient space where multi brand vehicles can be repaired and serviced effectively and without much hassle. The multi brand car repair workshop is designed to help cater for a growing market of car owners seeking for well-equipped workshops that are capable of handling the car repair and service needs of diverse brands.

Having a nearby place within Kolkata where car owners can take their vehicles for regular repairs, servicing and cleaning helps in ensuring that the vehicles are kept in a good condition. It also helps in addressing some of the basic issues that if ignored for a longer period of time can end up leading to costly vehicle damage. If you’re looking for a car service center near you then Ruia Care is the place to take your car.

The most important part that should be given a lot of emphasis is ensuring that you use the right vehicle parts and engine oil when doing vehicle servicing or repairs. Use of the correct specification and grade of the parts and engine oil of good quality helps with preventing long-lasting damage to the engine. Engaging in car detailing services in Kolkata where proper servicing, repairs and maintenance is ensured enhances the vehicle’s performance and ensures emissions are kept at bare minimum.

The new multi brand car repairing and cleaning workshop is a one-stop place for all your car care needs. Whether you’re looking for car repairing services in Kolkata, cleaning services, detailing services or just general care services you will get all that done in one place. Having all your car care tasks done in one place is not only cost effective but also ensures that your vehicle is properly taken care of and well maintained.

There are key elements of car detailing services in Kolkata that are taken into consideration when you take your car for repairs at Ruia Care and such may be lacking in other places. It’s important to note that different vehicle brands require different levels of servicing and unless you’re keen on the place you’re taking your vehicle to; you may end up getting substandard vehicle spares that might end up being costly at the end.

Ruia Car Care has a very skilled and experienced team of mechanics, and technicians that are well versed in handling a range of vehicle brands. Visit the car repair workshop for diagnostics and other care services that you might be interested in.

About Ruia Car Rental Company

Ruia is a trusted brand in the car rental and car repairing space. The company strives to provide their clients with such a seamless, comfortable and a pleasant experience that it leaves a smile on their face.

Contact: –

Kheadaha, 2No, Gram

Panchayat, Nazirabad Rd,

Nazirabad, Kolkata, West Bengal 700150

Tel: (+91) 9163778888

WhatsApp: (+91) 70444 42727