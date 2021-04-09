Moscow’s export of agro-industrial complex to North America grew by 7.5% in 2020

Moscow, Russia, 2021-Apr-09 — /EPR Network/ — By the end of 2020, Moscow exported agricultural products worth $ 49.85 million to the United States, Canada and Mexico, which is 7.5% more than in 2019. This was announced by Vladimir Efimov, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Economic Policy and Property and Land Relations.

“The export of agricultural goods from Moscow to North American countries in 2020 amounted to almost $ 50 million, which is 7.5% more than a year earlier. The most demanded products of the agro-industrial complex in the region are chocolate and flour confectionery goods, ready-made animal feed, as well as products made of flour and milk. The United States became the main importer of Moscow products in the region, the volume of export of Moscow-based companies to this country at the end of the year amounted to $ 35.33 million,” said the Deputy Mayor Vladimir Efimov.

According to the Mosprom Export Support and Development Center Moscow ice cream was the most popular product exported to the United States of America in 2020. The amount of supplies amounted to $ 8.23 million, which is almost four times more than a year earlier. Such popularity is associated with the high quality of the product, that meets the requirements of American consumers.

In addition, at last year end, the volume of supplies of chocolate products to the USA increased by 13% in monetary terms. According to the experts of the Mosprom Center this is due to the fact that the product contains a lot of cocoa and little sugar. The export of flour confectionery goods increased by 43.3% and the export of canned fish – by 15.3%.

“According to the Mosprom Center, the export of agricultural products to Mexico in 2020 amounted to $ 9.8 million. Canada is an equally important importer of Moscow agro-industrial products. In 2020, export to the country increased by 8.5% compared to 2019 and amounted to $ 4.72 million,” said Alexander Prokhorov, head of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy of Moscow.

Products shipped to Mexico in 2020 include food additives ($ 0.21 million) and chocolate products ($ 0.18 million). In addition, for the first time in 2020, Moscow sent flour confectionery goods to Mexico.

The main commodity in trade with Canada is ice cream – the hallmark of Moscow’s export of dairy products. It accounts for half of the total export pattern of Moscow companies.

“Export of ice cream to Canada in 2020 increased by 7.9%, amounting to $ 2.51 million. The growth in ice cream exports is primarily due to the high quality of the product and popularity of Moscow ice cream in the world, as well as to the reorientation of purchases with an emphasis on a closer geographic location of Russia to Canada compared to other agricultural Canadian trading partners – the Republic of Korea and Taiwan,” said Natalia Shuvalova, General Director of the Mosprom Center.

Apart from ice cream Canada also imports chocolates, canned fish and soft drinks.