Ortega Disability Group Represents Clients for Social Security Disability

Orange, California, 2021-Apr-09 — /EPR Network/ — Ortega Disability Group is pleased to announce they represent clients who need to file a Social Security disability case. They work closely with their clients to provide them with the guidance they need to file their claim successfully.

The Ortega Disability Group strives to ensure their clients get the support they need to file their Social Security disability claim so they don’t have to spend a long time waiting for approval. They help clients fill out the paperwork with no mistakes and submit the right documentation to provide the necessary proof of their disability. When clients seek the help of this professional law team, they can rest assured their case will go as smoothly as possible.

If individuals have been denied Social Security disability benefits due to an error, even if they initially filed on their own, the Ortega Disability Group can also help. Their team goes over the case and identifies the mistakes to correct them and file an appeal. Many of their clients receive the fast benefits approval they need.

Anyone interested in learning about the Social Security disability representation offered can find out more by visiting the Ortega Disability Group website or by calling 1-800-322-1173.

About Ortega Disability Group: Ortega Disability Group is a full-service law firm founded by Omar Ortega. They specialize in helping individuals file Social Security disability claims to ensure they have a better chance at a successful outcome. They help clients both with filing an initial claim and filing an appeal if necessary.

