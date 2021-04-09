Ortega Disability Group Represents Clients for Social Security Disability

Posted on 2021-04-09 by in Law // 0 Comments

Orange, California, 2021-Apr-09 — /EPR Network/ — Ortega Disability Group is pleased to announce they represent clients who need to file a Social Security disability case. They work closely with their clients to provide them with the guidance they need to file their claim successfully.

The Ortega Disability Group strives to ensure their clients get the support they need to file their Social Security disability claim so they don’t have to spend a long time waiting for approval. They help clients fill out the paperwork with no mistakes and submit the right documentation to provide the necessary proof of their disability. When clients seek the help of this professional law team, they can rest assured their case will go as smoothly as possible.

If individuals have been denied Social Security disability benefits due to an error, even if they initially filed on their own, the Ortega Disability Group can also help. Their team goes over the case and identifies the mistakes to correct them and file an appeal. Many of their clients receive the fast benefits approval they need.

Anyone interested in learning about the Social Security disability representation offered can find out more by visiting the Ortega Disability Group website or by calling 1-800-322-1173.

About Ortega Disability Group: Ortega Disability Group is a full-service law firm founded by Omar Ortega. They specialize in helping individuals file Social Security disability claims to ensure they have a better chance at a successful outcome. They help clients both with filing an initial claim and filing an appeal if necessary.

Company: Ortega Disability Group
Address: 1100 Town and Country Rd #1228,
City: Orange
State: CA
Zip code: 92868
Telephone number: 1-800-322-1173

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution