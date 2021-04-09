Global Matrix Switches Market Development, Top Trends and Future Scope with Upcoming Opportunities 2018 to 2026

Global Matrix Switches Market: Overview

The matrix switches routes multiple audio, video or HDMI sources to multiple audio or video destinations. These matrix switches accept audio and video signals as input sources from various electronic devices such as cameras, computers, etc. and route the output signals to multiple destinations, such as video conference codecs, projectors and display systems, etc.

The key manufacturers in the matrix switches market are focused on offering a variety of matrix switches that reduces equipment and energy costs, increase power handling capacity and lower the insertion loss. The matrix switches come in different types such as audio matrix switches, video matrix switches, HDMI matrix switches, AV matrix switches and others.

These matrix switches are used in various application such as conferences, corporate boardrooms, entertainment, command & control centers, classrooms, and courtrooms, etc. The leading players in the matrix switches market are increasing their R&D investment and perform rigorous testing on all the matrix switches to offer long lasting and efficient products that will improve the presentation efficiency and maximize the space utilization.

The audio/video matrix switch routes audio and video signals from many computers or cameras to various displays and speakers and is capable of connecting to as many as 32 inputs and 16 outputs. Also, these audio/video matrix switch supports high video resolution and stereo audio. These matrix switches offer reliability and scalability, which is a crucial factor that can boost the growth of the matrix switches market.

The key vendors in the matrix switches market are focused on product innovation and increase investment on R&D of matrix switches. The matrix switches vendors are also focusing on differentiated offerings that will help them gain a competitive advantage in the matrix switches market.

Also, the matrix switches vendors are also focusing on expanding their product portfolio by developing innovative matrix switches. Therefore, the introduction of advanced technologies and rise in the demand of matrix switches in various audio and video applications are the key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the matrix switches across the globe.

Global Matrix Switches Market: Dynamics

High power handling capacity and low insertion loss are the key factors that are boosting the growth of the matrix switches market. Also, the rise in adoption of video matrix switches in conferences, home theater and other entertainment facilities, which is driving the growth of the matrix switches market.

However, the high installation and maintenance cost of matrix switches can be a restraining factor that can hamper the growth of the matrix switches market.

The shifting trend towards the automation of TV broadcasting and the rapid increase in the proliferation of HD video surveillance systems is creating growth opportunities for key vendors in the market.

Global Matrix Switches Market: Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

The matrix switches market can be segmented on the basis of type, application and region. The AV matrix switches are most widely used among others.

Segmentation of the Matrix Switches Market Based on Type:

HDMI Matrix Switches

Audio Matrix Switches

Video Matrix Switches Composite Video Matrix Switches Component Video Matrix Switches

RF Matrix Switches

AV Matrix Switches

Segmentation of the Matrix Switches Market Based on Application:

Conferences & Trade Shows

Home Theater

Boardrooms

Command & Control Centers

Classrooms

Entertainment Facilities

Courtrooms

Others

Global Matrix Switches Market: Competition Landscape

Examples of some of the key players in the global matrix switches market include JFW Industries, Inc., Network Technologies Incorporated, Roland Corporation, ATEN INTERNATIONAL Co., Ltd., National Instruments, Dow-Key Microwave Corporation, Tyco International Ltd., Black Box Corporation, Tripp Lite, Apantac LLC, FSR, INC., Control4 Corporation, Kramer Electronics Ltd., IHSE GmbH, Extron Electronics and Triax A/S, etc.

